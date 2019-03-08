Estate agent launches foodbank initiative

You can bring non-perishable items of food to Beresfords on High Street. Picture: BERESFORDS Archant

An estate agent in Dunmow is encouraging people to drop off food at its office to help those in need.

Beresfords Group has launched an appeal across its branches for food which will then be donated to foodbanks.

You can drop goods off at the Dunmow branch, in High Street.

Senior group marketing manager, Nicki Treffers, said: "I wasn't aware until recently, but 14 million people across the UK are living in poverty. This doesn't necessarily mean being homeless or on the streets, but actually struggling to survive day-to-day.

"We are encouraging people to donate non-perishable items to one of our many drop-off stations across our branches. Even something as small as a tin of tomatoes or bag of rice can make a difference. It's times like school holidays, when families really run into difficulty. By launching the campaign we hope to combat some of the problem."