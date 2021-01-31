Published: 10:00 AM January 31, 2021

A beauty specialist in High Easter has been selected as a finalist at the Hair and Beauty Awards 2021.

Megan Scott, owner of Angel Beauty, was shortlisted from thousands of entrants for Beauty Therapist of the Year and the salon is also in contention in the categories of Best Salon and Best New Salon.

The winners will be announced in March at an event via Zoom.

In her submission to the panel of judges, Megan had to say what set her salon apart from others and what the business does to ensure clients leave happy and satisfied.

She also had to submit a video about the salon as well as a portfolio of pictures.

Megan said: "I only set up the business seven months ago and am delighted to be on the shortlist.

"I've built up a loyal base of customers in a short space of time and it's been amazing to make my dream a reality."