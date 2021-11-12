News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Barnston group celebrates 100th anniversary

Barnston WI

Published: 7:00 AM November 12, 2021
Barnston WI's committee with balloons to celebrate their 100th anniversary

Fish and chips and a glass of fizz helped Barnston Women's Institute members to celebrate their 100th anniversary.

The special lunch was held at the village hall, decorated in WI colours of green and purple. The party had been delayed by a year because of Covid restrictions.

Joint Presidents Rosie Herbert and Liz Shoolbred welcomed 26 members and eight invited guests.

Members and former members shared memories of what the WI meant to them. Barbara Bell, a former member and previous Essex Federation chairman, travelled from Yorkshire.

Liz Shoolbred read a 1925 report, giving an insight into how life was very different.

Anne Dunn shared the story of the Barnston WI tablecloth, embroidered by Mrs Rowe, 78, in 1975.

A draw awarded four Educational Bursaries to current members. 

The event was sponsored by Rosie’s son, a local farmer. The afternoon finished with a spirited rendition of WI hymn, Jerusalem. 

Dunmow News
Essex

