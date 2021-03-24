Published: 5:00 PM March 24, 2021

A Barnston resident has started a swap and go jigsaw scheme.

Karen Clarke said it would give residents a chance to try a new jigsaw every few weeks. Anyone that has not got a jigsaw to swap is also welcome to pick one from the collection.

"I was kindly donated quite a few by a lovely lady on Flitch Green. It’s a bit like a library book scheme, except with complete jigsaws.

"I thought it would be a great idea, as jigsaws are expensive to buy, and charity shops are closed.

"I’m hoping to run the table every few weeks to give residents a chance to quarantine and then complete their jigsaws."

Karen was told one elderly man who has been unable to leave his home for 10 months was "over the moon" to have a new puzzle.

You can contact Karen via the Barnston Community Page on Facebook.



