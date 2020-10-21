Barnston business changes to meet Covid-19 challenges with new casual dining service about to launch

Zoe, Holly, Sarah and Lucy.

A company known for organising high profile events and catering weddings, birthday parties and corporate occasions has pivoted its business.

Premier Crew Hospitality in Barnston will launch a new casual dining service.

Premier Crew Hospitality in Barnston is already finding success, and hopes the local community will support them further.

The first week of their pre-ordered Sunday Roast takeaway and delivery service was a sell-out.

Households tucked into a selection of home-made roasts, potatoes and vegetables, delivered hot to their own front door.

Diners can add dessert and wine to their order, with free delivery within a five-mile radius of Great Dunmow.

Premier Crew Hospitality in Barnston creating Sunday Roasts for takeaway and delivery.

The dishes are created by five star chefs using local produce.

The team are expanding what they offer still further, with a new casual dining service launching on November 2.

Zoe Brady, Premiere Crew Hospitality’s finance director, said they realised that despite coronavirus restrictions, many people still want a nice meal.

And people also want to see their friends - with current restrictions as a garden get-together as a modified version of going out, with everyone paying their own portion of the bill. Families also want to break up the week by not having to cook.

Premier Crew Hospitality in Barnston creating Sunday Roasts for takeaway and delivery.

“She said: “The staff in the kitchen are people who are used to creating fine dining. This is going to be something a bit more edgy, a bit more buzzy. It’s going to be fun!

“We hope that people will see the benefits of having food delivered to your door and not having to stand in the kitchen for hours, cooking.”

Premier Crew Hospitality has the highest hygiene rating available, and can cater for every dietary requirement.

With the new casual dining service, customers choose one or two courses from the menu, costing £22 for two courses.

The main courses will be a one pot wonder such as a casserole, served with mashed potatoes and roasted root vegetables, or a lasagne or a fish pie.

Dessert could be apple crumble, home made strawberry tart or something seasonal like home made mince pies, and an additional cheese course can also be added.

The dishes are delivered cold and there is minimum effort to reheat and serve up.

For more special occasions, they can add a member of staff to serve and to load the dishwasher.

They can also offer a bespoke menu, and bring their crockery, linen and serve to the table, taking everything away at the end.

All the choices will be on the website or customers can order by telephone.

See their website at premcrew.co.uk or call 01371 875892 or email info@premcrew.co.uk

* Offer: 10 percent discount on a two course order, if you mention this article when ordering. Valid until November 14.