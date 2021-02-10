Published: 11:17 AM February 10, 2021

Karen Clarke (left) with the donations from Barnston to Broomfield Hospital - Credit: Supplied

Barnston residents have given Broomfield Hospital staff a boost through donations of snacks and toiletries.

Karen Clarke hit on the idea after waiting in the hospital car park for her partner John, and watching ambulances arriving and queuing, and seeing staff coming outside for a break.

"I saw two nurses crying. This hit home to me that this is real. These people are seeing things and hearing things no one should ever see. So I decided to ask Barnston for donations."

After confirming the hospital would welcome this, Karen raised the issue on the Barnston community page and within a week, a large range of donated items had been left on her doorstep, including 60 new bottles of shampoo donated by Felsted Aid.

Karen and daughter Gemma sorted and boxed the donations, and Karen drove them to the hospital.

Karen said: "When I arrived I was met by a staff member and a nurse who was just overwhelmed by the amount of stuff there was. She said she wished she could hug me but couldn’t. She had a tear in her eye, as she was so grateful.

"As I drove off I to felt so very emotional and proud to live in such an amazing place. The community spirit in Barnston is bursting."



Donated snacks and toiletries from Barnston went to Broomfield Hospital - Credit: Supplied

Barnston donations filled the boot of a car - Credit: Supplied

Donated items from Barnston arrive at Broomfield Hospital - Credit: Supplied