Dunmow Broadcast > News

Barnston donations boost to Broomfield Hospital

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 11:17 AM February 10, 2021   
two women with donations

Karen Clarke (left) with the donations from Barnston to Broomfield Hospital - Credit: Supplied

Barnston residents have given Broomfield Hospital staff a boost through donations of snacks and toiletries.

Karen Clarke hit on the idea after waiting in the hospital car park for her partner John, and watching ambulances arriving and queuing, and seeing staff coming outside for a break. 

"I saw two nurses crying. This hit home to me that this is real. These people are seeing things and hearing things no one should ever see. So I decided to ask Barnston for donations."

After confirming the hospital would welcome this, Karen raised the issue on the Barnston community page and within a week, a large range of donated items had been left on her doorstep, including 60 new bottles of shampoo donated by Felsted Aid.

Karen and daughter Gemma sorted and boxed the donations, and Karen drove them to the hospital. 

Karen said: "When I arrived I was met by a staff member and a nurse who was just overwhelmed by the amount of stuff there was. She said she wished she could hug me but couldn’t. She had a tear in her eye, as she was so grateful.

"As I drove off I to felt so very emotional and proud to live in such an amazing place. The community spirit in Barnston is bursting."
 

Large volume of donated snacks and toiletries

Donated snacks and toiletries from Barnston went to Broomfield Hospital - Credit: Supplied

Car filled with donated items

Barnston donations filled the boot of a car - Credit: Supplied

Two people with donated items

Donated items from Barnston arrive at Broomfield Hospital - Credit: Supplied

NHS
Coronavirus
Dunmow News
Essex

