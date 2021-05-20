News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Barns destroyed and damaged in Hatfield Heath blaze

Will Durrant

Published: 12:20 PM May 20, 2021    Updated: 12:24 PM May 20, 2021
A night-time scene: a fire engine in the foreground. Blue flashing lights in the background. A haze of smoke behind.

A barn was destroyed in the blaze - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Seven fire crews tackled a blaze affecting three large barns near Hatfield Heath which broke out shortly before 1.20am this morning (Thursday 20 May).

On-call firefighters from Leaden Roding and Old Harlow were among the first to the scene, although crews came from as far away as Halstead and Chelmsford.

One wooden barn was destroyed in the fire, and two others were damaged. The fire was brought under control by 5.30am.

Firefighters continued to cool down two metal-clad barns containing farm vehicles into mid-morning.

A spokesperson for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said an investigation is being carried out into the cause of the blaze.

