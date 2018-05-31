Advanced search

Ball bearings fired at police car after reports of harecoursing near Beauchamp Roding

PUBLISHED: 13:50 25 November 2019

Ball bearings were fired at a police car in Fyfield Road, near Beauchamp Roding. Picture: Archant

Ball bearings were fired at a police car in Fyfield Road, near Beauchamp Roding. Picture: Archant

Archant

Ball bearings were fired at a police car in Ongar and then later at a vehicle belonging to a civilian in Leaden Roding on Friday evening (November 22).

You may also want to watch:

Officers were called to reports of harecoursing in Fyfield, Willingale at around 6.40pm. When they attended, ball bearings were fired at the windscreen of their car, causing the glass to shatter. The two officers were unhurt. Later, a member of the public reported that ball bearings were fired at his car in Leaden Roding at about 8.10pm, with damage caused to his windscreen and doors.

Essex Police said they are investigating the "separate" incidents. A spokesman for the force said: "Our enquiries remain ongoing to identify those responsible for the incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call the rural engagement team on 101 quoting reference 42/185767/19."

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

Ball bearings fired at police car after reports of harecoursing near Beauchamp Roding

Ball bearings were fired at a police car in Fyfield Road, near Beauchamp Roding. Picture: Archant

Man dies after taxi collides with tree in Leaden Roding

Essex Police are appealing for information after a taxi collided with a tree in Leaden Roding yesterday (November 20).

Hospital care for young people ‘improving’, survey shows

Fiona Lodge (centre), head of children’s services and nursing, with a team from the dolphin ward. Picture: PRINCESS ALEXANDRA HOSPITAL NHS TRUST

Ball for brave Maddi raises thousands for research fund

Maddi with her sister Alex

Community cafe in Dunmow will provide opportunities for people seeking work

Staff at the opening of The Tea Leaf on September 30. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Ball bearings fired at police car after reports of harecoursing near Beauchamp Roding

Ball bearings were fired at a police car in Fyfield Road, near Beauchamp Roding. Picture: Archant

Man dies after taxi collides with tree in Leaden Roding

Essex Police are appealing for information after a taxi collided with a tree in Leaden Roding yesterday (November 20).

Hospital care for young people ‘improving’, survey shows

Fiona Lodge (centre), head of children’s services and nursing, with a team from the dolphin ward. Picture: PRINCESS ALEXANDRA HOSPITAL NHS TRUST

Ball for brave Maddi raises thousands for research fund

Maddi with her sister Alex

Community cafe in Dunmow will provide opportunities for people seeking work

Staff at the opening of The Tea Leaf on September 30. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Ball bearings fired at police car after reports of harecoursing near Beauchamp Roding

Ball bearings were fired at a police car in Fyfield Road, near Beauchamp Roding. Picture: Archant

Hospital care for young people ‘improving’, survey shows

Fiona Lodge (centre), head of children’s services and nursing, with a team from the dolphin ward. Picture: PRINCESS ALEXANDRA HOSPITAL NHS TRUST

Why you should start the next chapter of your life at Hazel End Care Home

Hazel End is a place that residents can build a life in and make their home. Picture: Getty Images/ PIKSEL

Could ditching your coffee habit make you rich?

Any idea how much money you could save by ditching your regular takeaway coffee? Picture: Getty Images

Shoppers could soon see change as Specsavers eyes move to Dunmow town centre

The building used to house Scrumptious Tearooms, which closed in 2018. Picture: GOOGLE
Drive 24