Ball bearings fired at police car after reports of harecoursing near Beauchamp Roding

Ball bearings were fired at a police car in Ongar and then later at a vehicle belonging to a civilian in Leaden Roding on Friday evening (November 22).

Officers were called to reports of harecoursing in Fyfield, Willingale at around 6.40pm. When they attended, ball bearings were fired at the windscreen of their car, causing the glass to shatter. The two officers were unhurt. Later, a member of the public reported that ball bearings were fired at his car in Leaden Roding at about 8.10pm, with damage caused to his windscreen and doors.

Essex Police said they are investigating the "separate" incidents. A spokesman for the force said: "Our enquiries remain ongoing to identify those responsible for the incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call the rural engagement team on 101 quoting reference 42/185767/19."

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.