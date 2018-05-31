Advanced search

Baby driver Sophia, 16 months, from Thaxted raises £1,700 for horse-riding charity

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 June 2020

Baby driver: Sophia Nolan from Thaxted raised £1,700 for charity in her car. Picture: SUPPLIED

Baby driver: Sophia Nolan from Thaxted raised £1,700 for charity in her car. Picture: SUPPLIED

Archant

Baby Sophia Nolan, just 16 months old has raised over £1,700 for charity by riding her Little Tikes car

A toddler of just 16 months old has raised over £1,700 for charity by riding her Little Tikes car.

Sophia Nolan ‘drove’ her toy vehicle through Thaxted to raise money for The Chigwell Riding Trust for Special Needs.

Her mum Danielle said: “We pushed her along on our daily walk. We though we would raise £50 from family and friends. It’s a difficult time with people being furloughed but we raised £1,796 including the Gift Aid. It’s unbelievable.”

You may also want to watch:

Danielle and husband Sean wanted to help the riding charity because Sophie has been riding horses since just before her first birthday.

Danielle said: “It helps with her mobility her core muscles and will help her walk. She sits on the horse with a lady each side holding her on and another leading the horse. That’s had to stop because of the lockdown and the charity isn’t getting any money.

“The money raised will be used to help take care of the horses and keep the doors open until all of those who benefit are able to restart their lessons.

“Sophia has benefitted greatly from having lessons with the Chigwell Riding Trust and we want to help them anyway we can.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police appeal after attempted burglary

Do you know this man? Photo: Essex Police.

Man charged with sexual assault in Dunmow

Chelmsford Magistrates Court.

Temporary mortuary that was set up at Essex park and ride site in case of coronavirus pandemic deaths was not needed and is to be taken down

Essex County Council

Getting Dunmow back on the bike raises money for the NHS

Martin Zelley has raised over £12,000 in donations for the NHS through 250 bike repairs in Dunmow. Picture: Zelley family

All you need to know about arranging your car’s MOT and service post lockdown

Make sure your car is ready to return to the road after lockdown and safe for you to drive. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Police appeal after attempted burglary

Do you know this man? Photo: Essex Police.

Man charged with sexual assault in Dunmow

Chelmsford Magistrates Court.

Temporary mortuary that was set up at Essex park and ride site in case of coronavirus pandemic deaths was not needed and is to be taken down

Essex County Council

Getting Dunmow back on the bike raises money for the NHS

Martin Zelley has raised over £12,000 in donations for the NHS through 250 bike repairs in Dunmow. Picture: Zelley family

All you need to know about arranging your car’s MOT and service post lockdown

Make sure your car is ready to return to the road after lockdown and safe for you to drive. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

High Roding’s Heidi hopes bumblebee costume will get her into the record books and help her raise much needed charity funds for Children With Cancer UK

Heidi Shubrook from High Roding dressed in her bumblebee costume. Picture: Heidi Shubrook

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 11

Heather Watson in action at Wimbledon

Baby driver Sophia, 16 months, from Thaxted raises £1,700 for horse-riding charity

Baby driver: Sophia Nolan from Thaxted raised £1,700 for charity in her car. Picture: SUPPLIED

Getting Dunmow back on the bike raises money for the NHS

Martin Zelley has raised over £12,000 in donations for the NHS through 250 bike repairs in Dunmow. Picture: Zelley family

Uttlesford politicians speak about air quality to mark World Environment Day

Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24