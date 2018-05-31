Baby driver Sophia, 16 months, from Thaxted raises £1,700 for horse-riding charity

Baby Sophia Nolan, just 16 months old has raised over £1,700 for charity by riding her Little Tikes car

A toddler of just 16 months old has raised over £1,700 for charity by riding her Little Tikes car.

Sophia Nolan ‘drove’ her toy vehicle through Thaxted to raise money for The Chigwell Riding Trust for Special Needs.

Her mum Danielle said: “We pushed her along on our daily walk. We though we would raise £50 from family and friends. It’s a difficult time with people being furloughed but we raised £1,796 including the Gift Aid. It’s unbelievable.”

Danielle and husband Sean wanted to help the riding charity because Sophie has been riding horses since just before her first birthday.

Danielle said: “It helps with her mobility her core muscles and will help her walk. She sits on the horse with a lady each side holding her on and another leading the horse. That’s had to stop because of the lockdown and the charity isn’t getting any money.

“The money raised will be used to help take care of the horses and keep the doors open until all of those who benefit are able to restart their lessons.

“Sophia has benefitted greatly from having lessons with the Chigwell Riding Trust and we want to help them anyway we can.”