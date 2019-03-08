Advanced search

Baby and toddler event in Dunmow raises hundreds for charity

PUBLISHED: 08:14 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:14 21 June 2019

Amy and Jess with a stall at the Foakes Hall, in Dunmow. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Dunmow mums Amy Johnson and Jess Kearns raised hundreds of pounds for a children's charity by hosting a baby and toddler event.

The duo, who are both qualified Norland nannies, held the event at Foakes Hall, in Dunmow, on May 18.

More than 30 stalls featuring pottery painting, baby castings, face painting, refreshments, crafts, gifts, and classes were on offer for visitors to browse, and a fundraising raffle was also held.

The organisers described the event as a "huge success", with £793.15 raised for the Round Table's Children's Wish charity, which grants wishes to terminally ill children.

