Newly improved village hall reopened after two years

Aythorpe Roding Village Hall has been given a new lease of life, after falling into disrepair during the pandemic.

Now members of the public are invited to attend a pop-up pub event to celebrate the reopening.

In March a new team of trustees formed to rejuvenate the hall, and following repairs and a general spruce-up the hall was relaunched with an afternoon garden party during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The pop-up pub will be held on Saturday, July 30 from 7pm to 11pm, with burgers and hot dogs on sale for £5 each.

Visitors can come and see the improved village hall, meet up with friends and neighbours and hear about upcoming events, including the quiz night September, a Christmas craft fair in November and a romantic film night in February.

To make a hall booking, contact clerk Niki Scripps by email at niki@villas12.co.uk or by calling 07599 287516.



