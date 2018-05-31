Advanced search

Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford has been shortlisted for a national award

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 July 2020

Broomfield chaplain Tim Blake. Picture: BROOMFIELD HOSPITAL

Broomfield chaplain Tim Blake. Picture: BROOMFIELD HOSPITAL

Two Essex hospitals shortlisted for patient safety awards

Broomfield Hospital has been shortlisted for a national award.

It is in the running for a Health Service Journal Patient Safety Award.

Two Essex hospitals are listed, Broomfield and Southend for making a positive difference to the lives of patients. The winner will be announced in November.

Clare Panniker, CEO of Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, speaking for both hospitals said: “To be recognised in these national awards is a fantastic achievement, it demonstrates that our dedication to improving the safety of patients.”

The Broomfield Hospital team of Charlotte Hoctor, Lee Ellis and Tim Blake are nominated for the journal’s End of Life Care award for improving patients’ access to spiritual and pastoral support. Between April 2018 and March 2019, chaplains provided spiritual care to 364 patients, an increase of 81 per cent on the previous year.

At Southend, acute kidney injury clinical nurse specialist Linda Lio, is shortlisted for the impact her role has made on patients. Across the UK, some 20 per cent of patients admitted to hospital have acute kidney injury.

