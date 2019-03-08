Advanced search

Art exhibition raises hundreds of pounds for church

PUBLISHED: 09:10 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:11 01 November 2019

Art exhibition organiser Maureen Best with Councillor Emma Marcus, mayor of Great Dunmow, at St. Mary's Church. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Art exhibition organiser Maureen Best with Councillor Emma Marcus, mayor of Great Dunmow, at St. Mary's Church. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

An art exhibition showcasing the work of local painters was held at St Mary's Church in Dunmow, raising £350 for the venue.

The funds will go towards buying stackable chairs that can be used when extra seats are required in the church.

You may also want to watch:

About 100 paintings were on display and the exhibition was attended by Councillor Emma Marcus, mayor of Great Dunmow.

Jenny Salisbury, one of the organisers, said: "The exhibition was organised not only to showcase the many very talented artists we have in our community, but also to encourage people to think about the parish church as a large, flexible and welcoming space which can be used for a wide variety of community activities."

If you would like to sponsor a stackable chair and dedicate it to a loved one or commemorate a special occasion that took place at St Mary's Church, call the parish office on 01371 875753.

Most Read

‘Somehow I have got to keep these children safe,’: Head teacher speaks out as school steps up road safety campaign

Clare Griffiths, head teacher Dunmow St Mary's Primary School. Picture: TERI PENGILLEY

Walkers “elated” after completing marathon challenge on the Flitch Way

A group of 15 walked 26 miles along the Flitch Way on Sunday (October 27). Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Part of historic manor house goes up for sale

The Lake House

Cycling challenge sees Dunmow riders raise more than £20,000 for veterans’ charity

Cyclists ready to pedal a combined distance of 1000 miles at the Redbridge Cycling Centre for Blesma. Picture: BRIAN CHENIER

Strange spirits in Essex pub - and we're definitely not talking about whisky!

Black Horse.

Most Read

‘Somehow I have got to keep these children safe,’: Head teacher speaks out as school steps up road safety campaign

Clare Griffiths, head teacher Dunmow St Mary's Primary School. Picture: TERI PENGILLEY

Walkers “elated” after completing marathon challenge on the Flitch Way

A group of 15 walked 26 miles along the Flitch Way on Sunday (October 27). Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Part of historic manor house goes up for sale

The Lake House

Cycling challenge sees Dunmow riders raise more than £20,000 for veterans’ charity

Cyclists ready to pedal a combined distance of 1000 miles at the Redbridge Cycling Centre for Blesma. Picture: BRIAN CHENIER

Strange spirits in Essex pub - and we're definitely not talking about whisky!

Black Horse.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners out in force

Gillian Robertson at the Luton half marathon.

Evacuees share stories of life away from home ahead of new exhibition in Finchingfield

Maureen Gouldsmith and Eric Miller, who both now live in Finchingfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Art exhibition raises hundreds of pounds for church

Art exhibition organiser Maureen Best with Councillor Emma Marcus, mayor of Great Dunmow, at St. Mary's Church. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Swimming: Dunmow Atlantis take on county set

Matt McLaughlin

Government data reveals disparity in deprivation

The data looked at neighbourhoods across the country. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24