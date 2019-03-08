Art exhibition raises hundreds of pounds for church

An art exhibition showcasing the work of local painters was held at St Mary's Church in Dunmow, raising £350 for the venue.

The funds will go towards buying stackable chairs that can be used when extra seats are required in the church.

About 100 paintings were on display and the exhibition was attended by Councillor Emma Marcus, mayor of Great Dunmow.

Jenny Salisbury, one of the organisers, said: "The exhibition was organised not only to showcase the many very talented artists we have in our community, but also to encourage people to think about the parish church as a large, flexible and welcoming space which can be used for a wide variety of community activities."

If you would like to sponsor a stackable chair and dedicate it to a loved one or commemorate a special occasion that took place at St Mary's Church, call the parish office on 01371 875753.