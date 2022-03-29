News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Military musicians perform at St Mary's Church concert

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 1:52 PM March 29, 2022
The British Army Band Colchester Brass Quintet performed at St Mary's Church in Great Dunmow

The British Army Band Colchester Brass Quintet performed at St Mary's Church in Great Dunmow - Credit: The Great Dunmow Town Band

The British Army Band Colchester Brass Quintet performed a free lunchtime concert at St Mary's Church in Great Dunmow earlier this month.

The concert featured a variety of music including Liberty Bell, Putting on the Ritz, The Londonderry Air and A Nightingale Sang in Berkley Square.

Andy King, conductor of The Great Dunmow Town Band, organised the concert. As a former military musician in The Band of the Blues and Royals Andy thought it would be nice for the town to have military musicians perform.

St Mary's Church was packed with people, including deputy mayor Alexander Armstrong, and a collection was held for the church and The Royal Corps of Army Music Trust.

The British Army Band Colchester are part of The Royal Corps of Army Music, and consists of 45 musicians who perform around the UK, including at the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace and at Windsor Castle.

Great Dunmow News

Don't Miss

Charli XCX's CRASH is the UK's Official Number One album

Music

Cambridge-born Charli XCX secures her first number one album

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Great Dunmow Primary School reached the county finals in Tag Rugby

Great Dunmow Primary School pupils impress at county finals

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon
Dunmow's Alfie Hammond in racing action

Dunmow teen Alfie proves first class on Cumbria forest rally debut

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon
Children dressed as bees, selling wildflower seeds, Helena Romanes School, Great Dunmow, Essex

Education News | Gallery

In pictures: What's happening in Uttlesford schools

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon