Military musicians perform at St Mary's Church concert

The British Army Band Colchester Brass Quintet performed at St Mary's Church in Great Dunmow - Credit: The Great Dunmow Town Band

The British Army Band Colchester Brass Quintet performed a free lunchtime concert at St Mary's Church in Great Dunmow earlier this month.

The concert featured a variety of music including Liberty Bell, Putting on the Ritz, The Londonderry Air and A Nightingale Sang in Berkley Square.

Andy King, conductor of The Great Dunmow Town Band, organised the concert. As a former military musician in The Band of the Blues and Royals Andy thought it would be nice for the town to have military musicians perform.

St Mary's Church was packed with people, including deputy mayor Alexander Armstrong, and a collection was held for the church and The Royal Corps of Army Music Trust.

The British Army Band Colchester are part of The Royal Corps of Army Music, and consists of 45 musicians who perform around the UK, including at the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace and at Windsor Castle.