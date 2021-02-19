Armed police in village after man uses gun

Published: 4:17 PM February 19, 2021

Essex Police are appealing for information - Credit: Essex Police

A man using a gun led to armed police arriving in Hatfield Broad Oak.

Police were called around 1.30pm today (February 19), after residents thought he was using a gun on a public footpath in Cage End.

Residents on social media spotted armed police in the area, as well as a helicopter flying over the B183.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "Officers arrived and it was established that the man was using an air rifle on private land.

"No offences had been committed."