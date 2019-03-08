Advanced search

Appeal for witnesses after M11 crash over the weekend

PUBLISHED: 15:18 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 23 May 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a collision on the M11 between Harlow and Stansted. Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage in connection with a collision on the M11 between Harlow and Stansted on Sunday (May 19).

It was reported a silver BMW convertible had been in collision with a Mini on the northbound carriageway at around 2pm.

A 35 year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs, Essex Police say.

He has since been released under investigation.

Essex Police need to speak to anyone who saw or has dash cam of the collision or the way the BMW was being driven before it took place.

If you have any information please ring 101 quoting incident 713 of May 19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

