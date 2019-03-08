Appeal for information after burglary at Leaden Roding Fire Station

Leaden Roding Fire Station, on Dunmow Road, has been burgled. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Police are appealing for information after Leaden Roding Fire Station was burgled.

Officers received reports about the break in on Friday (May 3), where damage was caused and a piece of equipment stolen.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We received reports at around 8am on May 3, about a burglary at Leaden Roding Fire Station, in Dunmow Road.

We received information that the building was forcefully entered, causing damage."

The spokesman added that a "piece of equipment" was stolen.

It is unclear at this stage what damage was caused. Essex Fire and Rescue Service declined to comment when approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call Uttlesford police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/68827/19 or Crimstoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.