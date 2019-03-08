Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Appeal for information after burglary at Leaden Roding Fire Station

PUBLISHED: 10:35 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:06 09 May 2019

Leaden Roding Fire Station, on Dunmow Road, has been burgled. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Leaden Roding Fire Station, on Dunmow Road, has been burgled. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Police are appealing for information after Leaden Roding Fire Station was burgled.

Officers received reports about the break in on Friday (May 3), where damage was caused and a piece of equipment stolen.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We received reports at around 8am on May 3, about a burglary at Leaden Roding Fire Station, in Dunmow Road.

You may also want to watch:

We received information that the building was forcefully entered, causing damage."

The spokesman added that a "piece of equipment" was stolen.

It is unclear at this stage what damage was caused. Essex Fire and Rescue Service declined to comment when approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call Uttlesford police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/68827/19 or Crimstoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Great Bardfield Bridge to close for a month for ‘vital’ repairs

Great Bardfield Bridge will be closed for approximately five weeks this summer. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Bishop’s Stortford man handed jail sentence over Hatfield Broad Oak attempted robbery

Adam Day pleaded guilty to a spate of attempted armed robberies last year. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Bright sparks at Felsted Primary School scoop top physics prize

Felsted Primary pupils with their physics trophy

Keith Flint: coroner records open conclusion at inquest into Prodigy front man’s death

Keith Flint, from Dunmow, frontman of The Prodigy. Picture: YOUTUBE

‘Essex girl’ Ellen celebrates her 100th birthday

Ellen Rusch (centre) with Dunmow mayor Barrie Easter, daughter Susan Thynne, mayoress Margaret Easter and son-in-law Peter Thynne. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Great Bardfield Bridge to close for a month for ‘vital’ repairs

Great Bardfield Bridge will be closed for approximately five weeks this summer. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Bishop’s Stortford man handed jail sentence over Hatfield Broad Oak attempted robbery

Adam Day pleaded guilty to a spate of attempted armed robberies last year. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Bright sparks at Felsted Primary School scoop top physics prize

Felsted Primary pupils with their physics trophy

Keith Flint: coroner records open conclusion at inquest into Prodigy front man’s death

Keith Flint, from Dunmow, frontman of The Prodigy. Picture: YOUTUBE

‘Essex girl’ Ellen celebrates her 100th birthday

Ellen Rusch (centre) with Dunmow mayor Barrie Easter, daughter Susan Thynne, mayoress Margaret Easter and son-in-law Peter Thynne. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Appeal for information after burglary at Leaden Roding Fire Station

Leaden Roding Fire Station, on Dunmow Road, has been burgled. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Too late’ for council to reverse decision on airport, says incoming administration

Passengers at the terminal concourse at Stansted Airport. Airport owner Manchester Airports Group (MAG) wants to increase the number of passengers it's allowed to have Picture: LUCY MARTIN

Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners tackle 10s

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners' Matt Webster (259), Naomi Moss (173) and Karen Pickering (152) at High Easter

Local plan and airport expansion top the bill as new council leader starts work

John Lodge, R4U leader, now leader of Uttlesford District Council. Picture: R4U

Former council leader says his party was ‘swept away on Brexit tsunami’

Howard Rolfe
Drive 24