Appeal for information about M11 collision near Newport, which left man in his sixties with a serious head injury

PUBLISHED: 08:28 08 July 2019

Police are appealing for information after a collision on the M11 near Newport yesterday morning (July 7). Picture: Archant

A motorcyclist in his sixties was taken to hospital with a serious head injury after a collision near Newport yesterday morning 9 (July 7).

Essex Police are appealing for information following the serious collision on the M11.

It is believed that the biker, aged in his 60s, was travelling northbound between the services at Bishop's Stortford (Junction 8) and the turn off for Stansted (Junction 8A) when the incident occurred.

He has been taken to hospital with a serious head injury and officers are working diligently to understand how he sustained this injury.

Police are particularly keen to speak to any larger vehicles who may have been travelling in front of the bike before the rider became injured.

Anyone who may have seen the motorbike, a black Yamaha, before the incident is urged to call us on 101 and quote the incident number 379 of 07/07.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers, or anyone with relevant dash cam footage, is also urged to contact the police.

