Appeal for CCTV after teenager 'threatened with knife and robbed'

Essex Police Archant

Police have issued an appeal after a teenager was said to have been threatened with a knife and robbed in Stansted Mountfitchet.

Officers were called to basketball courts off Manor Road at about 8pm, on July 21, after three men, one of whom was armed with a knife, approached a teenage boy and threatened him into handing over a bag and gold chain.

A 21-year old man was arrested on July 24 on suspicion of robbery and assault. He was released on bailed until August 20.

Police are looking to trace two men. The first has been described as being 5ft tall, aged in his late teens or early 20s, white, with black hair and patchy facial stubble. He was wearing a blue jumper and jeans.

The second man was described as also 5ft tall, with short blonde hair and aged in his mid-teens. He was wearing a black tracksuit.

DC Robin Coltman, of Braintree CID, said: "Officers investigating the robbery are aware of another incident which may have occurred in the same location just prior to this offence and may have involved a victim called Mark who had his phone stolen.

"We are yet to receive any reports of this and would ask anyone who has any details to contact us."

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call on Braintree CID on 101 quoting crime reference Crime Ref 42/116495/19 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

DC Coltman added: "We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time or who lives in houses which back on to the basketball court and has CCTV."