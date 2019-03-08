Pupils dig deep for unique history project

Anderson shelter project at Takeley Primary School. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Pupils at Takeley Primary School signed off for the summer holidays by completing a unique history project.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anderson shelter project at Takeley Primary School. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED Anderson shelter project at Takeley Primary School. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED

The pupils helped to build an Anderson shelter in the schools grounds, playing a key role in digging down into the ground, assembling the shelter structure, and filling sandbags used to protect the structure and its inhabitants.

The project was organised by teacher Mr Hitchin.

The Anderson shelter was designed in 1938 by William Paterson and Oscar Carl Kerrison in response to a request from the British government of the time. It was named after Sir John Anderson, who had special responsibility for preparing air-raid precautions prior to the outbreak of the Second World War.

Anderson shelter project at Takeley Primary School. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED Anderson shelter project at Takeley Primary School. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED

Anderson shelter project at Takeley Primary School. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED Anderson shelter project at Takeley Primary School. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED

Anderson shelter project at Takeley Primary School. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED Anderson shelter project at Takeley Primary School. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED