News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Archaeologists find remains of late-medieval cart track

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 1:25 PM December 17, 2021
Updated: 1:35 PM December 17, 2021
A field off Bardfield Road, Finchingfield, from above

Land off Bardfield Road, Finchingfield which may have been used for small-scale agriculture in the late-medieval period - Credit: Google Earth

Archaeologists have unearthed an ancient trackway in Finchingfield.

Researchers from Cotswold Archaeology and housing developer Hill Residential say that their discovery could provide a "valuable insight" into villagers' lives hundreds of years ago.

They said the find points to a small-scale late-medieval farm sited just off Bardfield Road.

An ancient trackway unearthed in Finchingfield, with visible cart ruts cutting through the dirt

An ancient track has been unearthed in Finchingfield, with visible cart ruts cutting through the dirt - Credit: Cotswold Archaeology

They carried out the dig ahead of a planned housing project for up to 50 new homes.

Richard Mortimer, of Cotswold Archaeology, said: "The trackway and ditches in the south-eastern corner of the field were an expected part of the discoveries as they can be seen on Google Earth imagery.

"They were therefore targeted by the evaluation trenches.

"Nothing else of particular interest has been found across the remainder of the field."

Most Read

  1. 1 Police officer dragged along Takeley road after pulling over motorcyclist
  2. 2 Council blocks bid to build in Stansted Airport protection zone
  3. 3 Q&A: Should you cancel your Christmas plans this year?
  1. 4 IN PICTURES: Takeley and Canfield celebrate the Christmas season
  2. 5 Braintree responds to prisons plan amid council office protest
  3. 6 IN PICTURES: Santa Claus visits Flitch Green for Christmas
  4. 7 Archaeologists find remains of late-medieval cart track
  5. 8 Car Park Panto's Christmas tour to kick off in Chelmsford
  6. 9 Dunmow's Stables Hotel could become flats as business 'no longer viable'
  7. 10 Katie Price alleged assault: Suspect 'released under investigation'

Mr Mortimer said that tracks and pits can be found towards the edge of most East Anglian villages.

In a joint statement, Mr Mortimer and Chloe Houston of Hill Residential said the dig could be expanded to better understand the fields.

Hill Residential intends to host an open day on the site in the new year, though no date has yet been set, so that the team can talk about their findings with the community and school pupils.

They are liaising with Essex County Council's archaeologist on the find.

Hill Residential asked Cotswold Archaeology to carry out the dig as part of its planning obligations.

Braintree District Council originally denied Hill Residential outline planning permission to prepare the ground for the proposed houses.

Residents and the parish council had raised fears that 50 homes on land south of the village could damage tourism and the spider-web pattern of nearby fields.

The developer appealed the decision with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The ministry ruled in the developer's favour, and the land can now be prepared for development.

Braintree District Council is now reviewing a more detailed planning application. This is for layout, scale, appearance and landscaping. If approved, it will allow building to start.

The application reference 21/03222/REM is online: https://publicaccess.braintree.gov.uk/

Braintree District Council
Planning and Development
Heritage
Braintree News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A fire engine

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters tackle Little Waltham industrial blaze

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Colourful scenery on Hempstead High Street

Essex Highways

Main road between Haverhill and Saffron Walden to shut for eight weeks

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Archive image showing messages left on Uttlesford bins during the 2020 Covid pandemic

Uttlesford District Council

Christmas bin collection changes in Uttlesford

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Signs for Hatfield Broad Oak, Takeley, Harlow and Sawbridgeworth in Hatfield Heath, Essex

Planning and Development

Parishes join forces to oppose 'unsustainable' Hatfield housing idea

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon