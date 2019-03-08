Breaking

Ambulance service confirms man has died in Dunmow High Street this afternoon

A man has died in Dunmow High Street this afternoon.

Ambulances were called at around 12.30pm today following reports that a man was not breathing.

The East of England Ambulance Service have confirmed that the patient died at the scene.

A spokesman for the service said: "Three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, a Community First Responder and Essex and Herts Air ambulance were called to The High Street Dunmow shortly after 12.30pm this afternoon following reports of a man not breathing. Despite the best efforts of all involved, the patient died at the scene."