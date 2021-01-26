Gallery
Church received £31,000 grant for restoration purposes
- Credit: Roman Kukiewicz
A church in Rayne has been awarded £31,000 for restoration work from the Heritage Lottery Fund.
The work at All Saints Church will involve the repair of several areas of stonework, the stripping and repainting of the walls, and a new visual and audio system.
Money has also been raised for the removal of the pews, the purchase of chairs and the repair and restoration of a woodblock floor.
Two of the pews were donated to the forthcoming village museum, while further pews were cut down in size and offered for sale.
Wood left over from the shortened pews has been made into various items such as trays, coasters, keyring hooks, planter stands and coffee tables. There will also be a communion table made from the wood of one of the pews.
You may also want to watch:
The church is hoping to reopen at the end of March, with a dedication carried out by the Bishop of Colchester, Rt Revd Roger Morris, subject to Covid-19 restrictions.
Most Read
- 1 Secretary of state to consider overturning Finchingfield houses approval
- 2 Covid-19 fast-testing centre opens in Uttlesford for asymptomatic residents
- 3 Uttlesford Covid case rates decline means they are now the lowest in Essex
- 4 Villages around Great Dunmow covered in frost and snow
- 5 Red engraved gem from iron ring is older than was previously thought
- 6 New Local Plan: 'Housing and transport should be planned together'
- 7 Dozens of illegal fishing nets and traps seized during pandemic
- 8 Beavers help with Finchingfield's 'worst flood in 20 years'
- 9 Seventh flood in Great Bardfield breaks pavement
- 10 Hot lunches to support more vulnerable in community