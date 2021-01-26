Gallery

Published: 5:00 PM January 26, 2021

A church in Rayne has been awarded £31,000 for restoration work from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The work at All Saints Church will involve the repair of several areas of stonework, the stripping and repainting of the walls, and a new visual and audio system.

All Saints Church interior undergoing repairs - Credit: Roman Kukiewicz

Money has also been raised for the removal of the pews, the purchase of chairs and the repair and restoration of a woodblock floor.

Two of the pews were donated to the forthcoming village museum, while further pews were cut down in size and offered for sale.

All Saints Church interior undergoing repairs - Credit: Roman Kukiewicz

Wood left over from the shortened pews has been made into various items such as trays, coasters, keyring hooks, planter stands and coffee tables. There will also be a communion table made from the wood of one of the pews.

Items made from the wooden pews - Credit: Roman Kukiewicz

The church is hoping to reopen at the end of March, with a dedication carried out by the Bishop of Colchester, Rt Revd Roger Morris, subject to Covid-19 restrictions.