Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Church to host art exhibition

PUBLISHED: 10:35 18 June 2019

All Saints Church, in Little Canfield. Picture: GOOGLE

All Saints Church, in Little Canfield. Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

An arts and ceramics exhibition is taking place in Little Canfield this month.

The event will feature the work of local artists and is taking place at All Saints' Church, in Church Lane, on June 29-30, from 10am-5pm on both days.

Funds raised at the event will be divided between the Herts and Essex Air Ambulance and the church.

A spokesman for the event said: "Come along and see or buy some lovely art, have a go at clay modelling - all in a beautiful country setting where you can also have a coffee, tea and homemade cake.

"Items will be for sale or just come along and enjoy the beauty and craftmanship of the pieces."

Entry to the event is free.

Most Read

Union warns of “severe disruption” for easyJet passengers at Stansted Airport as strike vote looms

EasyJet operates out of Stansted Airport. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

CCTV appeal after charity box is stolen from hotel

The man police would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Manager of long-standing Dunmow department store has died

Nigel May with his father Douglas May, standing in May & Brett during renovation work at the shop in April 2018. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police investigate after reports of man acting ‘inappropriately’ near play area

four-year-old pug stolen during fun day for animal charity in Little Hallingbury

Buttercup was stolen from her kennel on May 26. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Union warns of “severe disruption” for easyJet passengers at Stansted Airport as strike vote looms

EasyJet operates out of Stansted Airport. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

CCTV appeal after charity box is stolen from hotel

The man police would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Manager of long-standing Dunmow department store has died

Nigel May with his father Douglas May, standing in May & Brett during renovation work at the shop in April 2018. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police investigate after reports of man acting ‘inappropriately’ near play area

four-year-old pug stolen during fun day for animal charity in Little Hallingbury

Buttercup was stolen from her kennel on May 26. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Manager of long-standing Dunmow department store has died

Nigel May with his father Douglas May, standing in May & Brett during renovation work at the shop in April 2018. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

four-year-old pug stolen during fun day for animal charity in Little Hallingbury

Buttercup was stolen from her kennel on May 26. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Church to host art exhibition

All Saints Church, in Little Canfield. Picture: GOOGLE

Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms across East of England

Yellow weather warning across East of England for thunderstorms

Union warns of “severe disruption” for easyJet passengers at Stansted Airport as strike vote looms

EasyJet operates out of Stansted Airport. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO
Drive 24