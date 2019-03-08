Church to host art exhibition

An arts and ceramics exhibition is taking place in Little Canfield this month.

The event will feature the work of local artists and is taking place at All Saints' Church, in Church Lane, on June 29-30, from 10am-5pm on both days.

Funds raised at the event will be divided between the Herts and Essex Air Ambulance and the church.

A spokesman for the event said: "Come along and see or buy some lovely art, have a go at clay modelling - all in a beautiful country setting where you can also have a coffee, tea and homemade cake.

"Items will be for sale or just come along and enjoy the beauty and craftmanship of the pieces."

Entry to the event is free.