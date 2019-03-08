Funding boost for church restoration project

All Saints Church in Rayne is over 800 years old. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

An ambitious fundraising campaign for All Saints Church in Rayne has received a boost.

The church has received a grant worth £4,500 from Allchurches Trust, towards the cost of its refurbishment project.

A spokesman for the church's fundraising group said: "It is almost 40 years since our church underwent any major renovation. The church council decided that as well as repair and redecoration, they would undertake a refurbishment of the church, to ensure it is passed on to future generations in a fit and improved state and to encourage Rayne residents and other to see All Saints Church as a spiritual centre that they can feel comfortable to enter and use.

"Our plan is to start the work sometime after Easter 2020 and this grant goes a long way to helping us with our ambitious plans which include improved heating and lighting, a kitchen facility, new floor and seating."