Fond farewell for three long-time Great Dunmow charity trustees

Alexia Wilson Trust trustees said goodbye to Lucy Myers (left), Margaret Joyce (fourth from right) and Sue Warrener (not pictured) - Credit: Alexia Wilson Trust

A charity which helps prevent poverty in and around Great Dunmow has said a fond farewell to three retiring trustees.

A tea party was held at The Saracens Head to celebrate the work of Diana Golding, Margaret Joyce and Sue Warrener for the Alexia Wilson Trust.

Charity chair Jackie Kingdom paid tribute to the trio's efforts.

Jackie said: "We were able to say 'thank you' for many years' dedicated service to retiring colleagues with a tea party.

"They have helped people of all age groups who live in the southern half of Uttlesford - from the Hallingburys to Felsted, Thaxted to Margaret Roding."

She praised them for their work "in the spirit of Alexia Wilson", who Jacqueline described as a "very colourful" benefactor who worked in Dunmow from the late 1940s until the 1960s.

The charity intends to host stalls at numerous events this year, including the Flitch Trials.