Advanced search

Alexia Wilson Trust bids fond farewell to long-serving volunteers

PUBLISHED: 08:20 26 September 2019

The Alexia Wilson Trust bid farewell to retiring volunteers at a tea party in August. Back row, L-R: June Roper, Jessica Rush, Margaret Joyce, Carol James, Neil Hill. Front row, L-R: Jackie Kingdom, Helga Eltis, Diana Hill, Vera Davies

The Alexia Wilson Trust bid farewell to retiring volunteers at a tea party in August. Back row, L-R: June Roper, Jessica Rush, Margaret Joyce, Carol James, Neil Hill. Front row, L-R: Jackie Kingdom, Helga Eltis, Diana Hill, Vera Davies

Archant

Retiring volunteers at the Alexia Wilson Trust were thanked for their hard work at an afternoon tea in Dunmow.

Helga Eltis and Diana Hill were celebrated by current trustees at the Saracens Head in August.

You may also want to watch:

A third out-going volunteer, Norah Beveridge, could not attend the event, but like Helga and Diana, has been a trustee for more than 30 years.

A trust spokesman said: "Alexia Wilson was a very colourful benefactor in Dunmow from the late 1940s to the 1960s. Her generosity embraced those experiencing difficulties by helping to get them back on their feet. The trust was set up in 1972 and continues in her spirit of support today.

"Help is offered to all age groups for those who live in the southern half of Uttlesford."

Alexia Wilson started the Dunmow Carnival and the trust had a raffle stall at this year's event.

Most Read

Thousands flock to “absolutely fabulous” Dunmow Carnival

There was plenty for spectators to enjoy at this year's Great Dunmow Carnival. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Man denies murder of Linda Vilika in Great Saling

A property in Great Saling was cordoned off after Linda Vilika was found unconscious with stab wounds on August 19. Picture: ARCHANT

Two men arrested in Abbess Roding on suspicion of cultivating and posessing cannabis

Police were called to Abbess Roding on Saturday (September 23), arresting two men on suspicion of cultivating and possessing cannabis. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Crunch meeting for disabled club tomorrow as it faces closure over shortage of new volunteers

Dunmow Disabled Club celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2014.

Cutting back on plastic is high on the agenda for primary school pupils

Flitch Green Academy's school parliament and members of the Great Dunmow Round Table celebrating the official opening of the water fountain. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Thousands flock to “absolutely fabulous” Dunmow Carnival

There was plenty for spectators to enjoy at this year's Great Dunmow Carnival. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Man denies murder of Linda Vilika in Great Saling

A property in Great Saling was cordoned off after Linda Vilika was found unconscious with stab wounds on August 19. Picture: ARCHANT

Two men arrested in Abbess Roding on suspicion of cultivating and posessing cannabis

Police were called to Abbess Roding on Saturday (September 23), arresting two men on suspicion of cultivating and possessing cannabis. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Crunch meeting for disabled club tomorrow as it faces closure over shortage of new volunteers

Dunmow Disabled Club celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2014.

Cutting back on plastic is high on the agenda for primary school pupils

Flitch Green Academy's school parliament and members of the Great Dunmow Round Table celebrating the official opening of the water fountain. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Objectors say Felsted School’s plan to extend licence is ‘akin to a nightclub’

Felsted School has applied to extend its premises licence. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Alexia Wilson Trust bids fond farewell to long-serving volunteers

The Alexia Wilson Trust bid farewell to retiring volunteers at a tea party in August. Back row, L-R: June Roper, Jessica Rush, Margaret Joyce, Carol James, Neil Hill. Front row, L-R: Jackie Kingdom, Helga Eltis, Diana Hill, Vera Davies

Win tickets to see Courtney Pine play at Saffron Hall

Courtney Pine is playing at Saffron Hall. Picture: ROGER KING

Lesley Garrett talks about her musical heritage and the vissitudes of an entertainer’s career

An evening with Lesley Garrett is at Saffron Hall

Lenny Henry in conversation at Cambridge Corn Exchange on Monday, November 25

Sir Lenny Henry will be in conversation at Cambridge Corn Exchange
Drive 24