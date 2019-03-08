Alexia Wilson Trust bids fond farewell to long-serving volunteers

The Alexia Wilson Trust bid farewell to retiring volunteers at a tea party in August. Back row, L-R: June Roper, Jessica Rush, Margaret Joyce, Carol James, Neil Hill. Front row, L-R: Jackie Kingdom, Helga Eltis, Diana Hill, Vera Davies Archant

Retiring volunteers at the Alexia Wilson Trust were thanked for their hard work at an afternoon tea in Dunmow.

Helga Eltis and Diana Hill were celebrated by current trustees at the Saracens Head in August.

A third out-going volunteer, Norah Beveridge, could not attend the event, but like Helga and Diana, has been a trustee for more than 30 years.

A trust spokesman said: "Alexia Wilson was a very colourful benefactor in Dunmow from the late 1940s to the 1960s. Her generosity embraced those experiencing difficulties by helping to get them back on their feet. The trust was set up in 1972 and continues in her spirit of support today.

"Help is offered to all age groups for those who live in the southern half of Uttlesford."

Alexia Wilson started the Dunmow Carnival and the trust had a raffle stall at this year's event.