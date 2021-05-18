Published: 5:00 PM May 18, 2021

An Essex harpist launched her debut album from a famous fantasy house in Dunmow.

Julia Mascetti, the musician behind The Lonely Harps Clu,b launched her album Long Game online, streaming the event live from Talliston House.

Julia Mascetti, founder of The Lonely Harps Club project - Credit: The Lonely Harps Club

Talliston is an ex-council house which has been transformed into a dream-world home.

Harpist Julia said it was an honour to perform at Talliston.

She added: "Long Game is an album that brings together some of my musical experiences, such as my time as a folk pop harpist and as the singer of a melodic metal band while living in Japan.

You may also want to watch:

"Lyrically, a main theme is 'transitions', whether that’s moving to a new home, a new country, or a new stage of life.

"'Persistence in difficult times' is also a theme which might be relatable to lots of us right now."