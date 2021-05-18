News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Japan-inspired album launched from a fantasy home in Dunmow

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 5:00 PM May 18, 2021   
A sinister scene with a woman in a dress in the background

Harp-pop artist Julia Mascetti filmed a music video at Talliston House, Dunmow - Credit: The Lonely Harps Club

An Essex harpist launched her debut album from a famous fantasy house in Dunmow.

Julia Mascetti, the musician behind The Lonely Harps Clu,b launched her album Long Game online, streaming the event live from Talliston House.

A woman stands on a riverside beach with a purple harp

Julia Mascetti, founder of The Lonely Harps Club project - Credit: The Lonely Harps Club

Talliston is an ex-council house which has been transformed into a dream-world home.

Harpist Julia said it was an honour to perform at Talliston.

She added: "Long Game is an album that brings together some of my musical experiences, such as my time as a folk pop harpist and as the singer of a melodic metal band while living in Japan.

You may also want to watch:

"Lyrically, a main theme is 'transitions', whether that’s moving to a new home, a new country, or a new stage of life.

"'Persistence in difficult times' is also a theme which might be relatable to lots of us right now."

Most Read

  1. 1 District councillor resigns from R4U
  2. 2 Holidaymakers fly abroad again out of Stansted Airport
  3. 3 Hoarding can cause higher risk of fire, says emergency service
  1. 4 Japan-inspired album launched from a fantasy home in Dunmow
  2. 5 Vaccine does work against Indian variant, says health secretary
  3. 6 Exhibition encourages visitors to touch the sculptures
  4. 7 TSB closes Dunmow branch
  5. 8 Broomfield nurse still struggling with Covid-19 after effects
  6. 9 New Dunmow and Barnston vicar thanks community for their warm welcome
  7. 10 Man sentenced after admitting two charges of sexual assault
Music
Dunmow News
Great Dunmow News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A montage: a woman on the left - Sue Barker - and a man on the right - Ray Gooding

Local Elections 2021

Dunmow and Stansted councillors not named in draft county cabinet

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Three boys on bikes under a brick arch bridge

New cycle network consultation announced

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A man wearing red in a 'mugshot': John Berry

Domestic Abuse

Prison sentence extended for man involved in Dunmow attack

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Soprano Nancy May performed at a socially distanced drive-in concert in Dunmow St Mary’s Church's car park

Lockdown Easing

Lockdown eases: new mayor and new Priest join drive-in concert

Louise Dunderdale

person
Comments powered by Disqus