Dunmow man braves the shave for research charity

PUBLISHED: 08:08 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:08 09 December 2019

Alan Perry had his head shaved at Jack Louis in Dunmow. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Alan Perry had his head shaved at Jack Louis in Dunmow. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A man with prostate cancer had his head shaved in Great Dunmow last Friday to raise money for Cancer Research.

Alan Perry had his head shaved at Jack Louis in Dunmow. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDAlan Perry had his head shaved at Jack Louis in Dunmow. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Alan Perry, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in June 2018, hopes to raise £2,500 to fund research into the disease.

He has received donations from family, friends and local businesses for the shave at Jack Louis Barbers on November 22.

Mr Perry said: "I've got a nice shiny bald head now - I look like a balloon.''.

Since his diagnosis Mr Perry has undergone radiotherapy and brachytherapy, which he says has helped to weaken the cancer.

His father died as a result of prostate cancer and Mr Perry said that his current ambition is to see his son Daniel, 15, get married in the future.

Mr Perry lives and works in Great Dunmow as a taxi driver after previously working for the army and Essex Police.

