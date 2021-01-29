Published: 1:43 PM January 29, 2021

Can you adopt Yuki (left) and her sister Ami (right)? - Credit: RSPCA Danaher Animal Home

A blind guinea pig and her 'seeing-eye' sister are looking for a new home.

RSPCA Danaher Animal Home, which has a shop in Dunmow, took in blind Ami and Yuki, aged six, earlier this month when their owner could no longer care for them.

They are now seeking someone to adopt them.

Craig Horsler, supervisor at RSPCA Danaher Animal Home said: “Poor Ami also has a little head tilt caused by a previous ear problem.

“Ami is always the first to emerge when she hears the rustle of a bag of treats but waits for Yuki to seek them out so she can follow her lead. It’s adorable to watch.

“Yuki is more than happy to be her sister’s eyes and looks out for her every day.

"Both of the piggies are very confident and friendly, and enjoy spending time around people and being stroked.”

Visit www.danaheranimalhome.org.uk/smallpost/ or phone 0300 111 4321 for more information.

