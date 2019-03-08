Advanced search

A Level Results: How pupils across Dunmow fared in 2019

PUBLISHED: 10:27 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:10 15 August 2019

Across the nation teenagers are finding out their A-Level results.

Archant

The long wait was over for pupils in Dunmow as they collected their A Level results today (Thursday).

HELENA ROMANES

The school announced a 92 per cent pass rate for sixth form students this year, with 25 per cent of results at A*-B.

Last year, the sixth form pass rate was 99 per cent, with the same number of results at A*-B.

Head of sixth form, Donna Wright said: "The results are a reflection of the dedication and commitment demonstrated by our students. This combined with the support of staff and parents, has produced some outstanding results.

"I am extremely proud of our students and wish them all the best for the future."

Head teacher, Simon Knight added: "I would like to congratulate all students on their achievements and wish them well in their future pathways in further study, training or employment."

Eve Fletcher achieved A*, A, B in sociology, English and psychology. She will study American studies at the University of Kent. Oliver Rochford achieved A, A, B in sociology, media and history. He is also going to the University of Kent to study Digital Media. Kimberley White achieved A, B, B in English, biology and psychology. She will study English literature at the University of Warwick. Jennifer Johnson achieved B, B, C in economics, history and maths. She is going to study history with economics at the University of Manchester. Harry Plumb achieved B, B in geography and business and a distinction in applied science. He is going to take up employment.

NEW HALL SCHOOL

At New Hall School, in Chelmsford, pupils were celebrating a record-breaking year of A Level results.

The highest ever percentage of top grades were achieved, with 50 per cent of grades at A*/A and 16 per cent of grades at A*. A further record was set with 84 per cent of grades at A*-B. New Hall announced a 100 per cent success rate overall in 327 A Levels sat, results which included students achieving 100 per cent in a number of A Level papers.

Principal, Katherine Jeffrey, said: "We are extremely proud of all our students' successes. We are delighted to hear that a record number of students have secured places at their first choice universities, including competitive Russell Group university courses in subjects such as law, engineering and medicine. "The university and apprenticeship places that New Hall students have gained reflect the holistic education that the School offers, from humanities to medicine and engineering to modern languages." Academic departments celebrating particular successes include: Mathematics, with 66 per cent of grades at A*/A; further mathematics, with 67 per cent of grades at A*/A; economics, with 63 per cent of grades at A*/A; history, with 69 per cent of grades at A*/A; and Art, with 80 per cent of grades at A*/A.

