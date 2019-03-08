A fitting final farewell for lorry driver as he arrives at funeral service on low loader

The low loader carrying Brian Law passes by the family and friends waiting at the side of the road Copyright © 2019 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved.

A great-grandfather had his "final wish" come true when his coffin was carried to church on a low loader lorry belonging to the company he had worked at for 15 years.

Brian Law lived in Dunmow for more than 50 years. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Brian Law lived in Dunmow for more than 50 years. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Brian Law, a driver, lived in Dunmow for 52 years and died at his Braintree home aged 81 on August 20. His funeral took place at St Mary's Church in Dunmow on September 25 and, in accordance with his wishes, his coffin was carried on a low loader belonging to Hugh Pearl Land Drainage.

Brian was born to Frank and Laura Law in Ingatestone, and was one of 12 children. After the farm they lived at in Hanningfield was bombed during the Second World War, the family settled in Ford End, on the outskirts of Dunmow.

He met wife-to-be Evelyn when he was 17 and their first date was at the Dunmow cinema, later marrying in 1958 while Brian was completing his national service.

The couple bought up their two children, Wayne and Wendy, in Newton Green, Dunmow, where they spent more than 50 years. Brian also leaves behind five grandchildren as well as two step-grandaughters and a great-grandaughter.

The coffin of Brian Law is securely ratchet strapped to the low loader, surrounded by family flowers. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY The coffin of Brian Law is securely ratchet strapped to the low loader, surrounded by family flowers. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

He spent his career transporting heavy machinery around the country and his first job was with Eastern Tractors, before moving to Hugh Pearl Land Drainage.

In a tribute to Brian, his family said: "Brian loved working for Pearls and always said that was the best company he had ever worked for. Brian was a one in a million husband, dad, grandad and great-grandad and there simply wouldn't be anyone else like him. Brian always worked hard to provide a good life for his family, he was always loving, caring, kind and had a great sense of humour."

Chelsea Stone, Brian's grandaughter, said the family felt "pride and happiness" whilst watching the funeral procession. She told the Broadcast: "We all stood on the corner near the Angel and Harp to watch him coming down the road on the low loader and when we saw him we felt all sorts of emotions. We felt so much pride and happiness that he got his final wish and Pearls and Janet C Davies were so brilliant. It was a treasure to see."