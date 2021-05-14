Published: 7:00 AM May 14, 2021

A £50 CASS Art Supplies voucher is up for grabs in Felsted's art competition - Credit: Supplied by Felsted

Felsted school has launched a summer art competition for children of all ages, regardless of where they go to school.

It challenges children to be inspired by nature this summer.

There is also a series of free masterclasses to accompany the competition.

Themes include 'Land Art', 'How to illustrate like Quentin Blake', 'Tonal Studies' and 'Nature Printing'.

The deadline to enter the competition is June 7, 2021 and winners will be announced on June 18.

All entrants will receive a certificate of entry, sent to their school.

There are four entry categories to take into account different ages and Key Stages, with £50 art supplies vouchers for winners.

See the web page https://www.felsted.org/co-curricular/art-masterclasses for competition entries and the masterclasses, which are free to view.