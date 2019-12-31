Licensing Act 2003 - Application for a Premise Licence / Club Premises Certificate * (Sections 17 of the Act)

Public Notice Archant

Name of Applicant or Club: 24x7 Ltd t/a Little Easton Manor, Park Road, Little Easton, Great Dunmow, Essex CM6 2JN Statement of Relevant Licensable Activities or Relevant Qualifying Club Activities which it is proposed will be carried on, on or from the premises: Provision of regulated entertainment including plays, films, indoor sporting events, live music, recorded music, performance of dance and provision of late-night refreshment / supply of alcohol. Standard licensable timings: Plays 10:00-00:00, Films 10:00-00:00, Indoor sporting events 08:00-00:00 Live music 11:00-00:00, extending to 01:00 on 31/12 Recorded music 08:00-00:00, extending to 01:00 on 31/12. Performance of dance 10:00-00:00 Late night refreshment 23:00-00:00, extending to 01:00 on 31/12. Supply of alcohol 11:00-00:30, extending to 01:30 on 31/12

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Licensing Act 2003 - Application for a Premise Licence / Club Premises Certificate * (Sections 17 of the Act)

Name of Applicant or Club: 24x7 Ltd t/a Little Easton Manor, Park Road, Little Easton, Great Dunmow, Essex CM6 2JN

Statement of Relevant Licensable Activities or Relevant Qualifying Club Activities which it is proposed will be carried on, on or from the premises:

Provision of regulated entertainment including plays, films, indoor sporting events, live music, recorded music, performance of dance and provision of late-night refreshment / supply of alcohol.

You may also want to watch:

Standard licensable timings: Plays 10:00-00:00, Films 10:00-00:00, Indoor sporting events 08:00-00:00

Live music 11:00-00:00, extending to 01:00 on 31/12

Recorded music 08:00-00:00, extending to 01:00 on 31/12. Performance of dance 10:00-00:00

Late night refreshment 23:00-00:00, extending to 01:00 on 31/12. Supply of alcohol 11:00-00:30, extending to 01:30 on 31/12

Standard premises opening hours: 07:00-01:00, extending to 02:00 on 31/12/19 The Licensing Register may be inspected at the Licensing Authority, Uttlesford District Council, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden, Essex, CB11 4ER between 9.00 am and 4.30 pm (Monday to Friday except public holidays).

Any representations by a Responsible Authority or Interested Party must be made in writing to the above address by 26th December 2019

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application punishable on summary conviction by a maximum fine of Lunlimited