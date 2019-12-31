Advanced search

Licensing Act 2003 - Application for a Premise Licence / Club Premises Certificate * (Sections 17 of the Act)

PUBLISHED: 16:08 05 December 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Name of Applicant or Club: 24x7 Ltd t/a Little Easton Manor, Park Road, Little Easton, Great Dunmow, Essex CM6 2JN

Statement of Relevant Licensable Activities or Relevant Qualifying Club Activities which it is proposed will be carried on, on or from the premises:

Provision of regulated entertainment including plays, films, indoor sporting events, live music, recorded music, performance of dance and provision of late-night refreshment / supply of alcohol.

Standard licensable timings: Plays 10:00-00:00, Films 10:00-00:00, Indoor sporting events 08:00-00:00

Live music 11:00-00:00, extending to 01:00 on 31/12

Recorded music 08:00-00:00, extending to 01:00 on 31/12. Performance of dance 10:00-00:00

Late night refreshment 23:00-00:00, extending to 01:00 on 31/12. Supply of alcohol 11:00-00:30, extending to 01:30 on 31/12

Licensing Act 2003 - Application for a Premise Licence / Club Premises Certificate * (Sections 17 of the Act)

Name of Applicant or Club: 24x7 Ltd t/a Little Easton Manor, Park Road, Little Easton, Great Dunmow, Essex CM6 2JN

Statement of Relevant Licensable Activities or Relevant Qualifying Club Activities which it is proposed will be carried on, on or from the premises:

Provision of regulated entertainment including plays, films, indoor sporting events, live music, recorded music, performance of dance and provision of late-night refreshment / supply of alcohol.

You may also want to watch:

Standard licensable timings: Plays 10:00-00:00, Films 10:00-00:00, Indoor sporting events 08:00-00:00

Live music 11:00-00:00, extending to 01:00 on 31/12

Recorded music 08:00-00:00, extending to 01:00 on 31/12. Performance of dance 10:00-00:00

Late night refreshment 23:00-00:00, extending to 01:00 on 31/12. Supply of alcohol 11:00-00:30, extending to 01:30 on 31/12

Standard premises opening hours: 07:00-01:00, extending to 02:00 on 31/12/19 The Licensing Register may be inspected at the Licensing Authority, Uttlesford District Council, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden, Essex, CB11 4ER between 9.00 am and 4.30 pm (Monday to Friday except public holidays).

Any representations by a Responsible Authority or Interested Party must be made in writing to the above address by 26th December 2019

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application punishable on summary conviction by a maximum fine of Lunlimited

Most Read

Parish plan moves to crucial last phase

An aerial view of Felsted.

Town lights up to kick-off Christmas festivities

The Christmas lights switch-on event in Dunmow. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Pupils demand council take action to improve safety outside school

PCSOs Nikki Morris and Simon Horne join the protest. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Donald Trump arrives at Stansted Airport ahead of NATO summit

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Stansted Airport. Photo: SAFFRON PHOTO.

Police appeal after “beloved” family dogs stolen

The dogs disappeared from a property in Hinxton last week. Photo: Facebook.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Parish plan moves to crucial last phase

An aerial view of Felsted.

Town lights up to kick-off Christmas festivities

The Christmas lights switch-on event in Dunmow. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Pupils demand council take action to improve safety outside school

PCSOs Nikki Morris and Simon Horne join the protest. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Donald Trump arrives at Stansted Airport ahead of NATO summit

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Stansted Airport. Photo: SAFFRON PHOTO.

Police appeal after “beloved” family dogs stolen

The dogs disappeared from a property in Hinxton last week. Photo: Facebook.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Voters to ask candidates election questions at hustings

Left to right, top to bottom: Tom van de Bilt (Labour), Coby Wing (Green Party), Mike Hibs (Liberal Democrats) and Kemi Badenoch (The Conservative Party). Photos: CONTRIBUTED.

Pupils demand council take action to improve safety outside school

PCSOs Nikki Morris and Simon Horne join the protest. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Council insists work ‘ongoing’ at bungalows following arson attack

Licensing Act 2003 - Application for a Premise Licence / Club Premises Certificate * (Sections 17 of the Act)

Public Notice

Police appeal after “beloved” family dogs stolen

The dogs disappeared from a property in Hinxton last week. Photo: Facebook.
Drive 24