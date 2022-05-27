The High Sheriff of Essex, Nicholas Alston CBE DL is awarding the Finalist prizes for the 2022 Essex Young Musician of the Year competition - Credit: Image courtesy of Essex Community Foundation

The 2022 Essex Young Musician of the Year competition is looking for entries.

The winner of the competition will receive £1,000 and the Essex Young Musician of the Year trophy to hold for one year.

The winner will also be offered paid engagements with Great Dunmow Town Band, Ongar Music Club, and the Roman River Festival.

Other generous cash prizes will be awarded.

The runner-up will receive £400 and be offered a paid lunchtime recital by Harlow Arts and Recreational Centre.

An Audience Prize is being presented for the first time this year.

Semi-final and Final rounds will be presented by Jeremy Nicholas, an Olivier-nominated actor, award-winning broadcaster, writer and musician.

High Sheriff of Essex, Nicholas Alston CBE DL will attend the finals and present the awards to the winners.

Competition heats

A first round of the competition will be held on Sunday, June 26 at 2pm in Ongar.

The semi-final and Final will be held on Sunday, July 3 at 2pm and 6.30pm respectively.

A small number of tickets may be available to purchase at the door.

There is limited seating capacity so consider purchasing tickets in advance from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/ongar-music-club

How to enter

The closing date for entries is Tuesday, May 31.

The competition is open to musicians aged 25 or under on July 3, 2022.

Entrants must have their home address in Essex, attend school or college in Essex, or have been born in Essex.

This criteria includes the old Essex towns of Ilford, Wanstead and Woodford, and villages or towns which straddle the Essex border and which have an Essex-based postcode.

See: https://www.ongarmusicclub.org.uk/essex_young_musician.php



