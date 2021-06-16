Published: 12:00 PM June 16, 2021

The 2021 vintage and classic tractor road run takes place on Sunday, June 20.

And members of the public are encouraged to find a safe spot and wave as they go by.

Organisers say 65 tractors will take part this year and will cover 34 miles via road and field.

All times are approximate.

The route goes from Bran End Stebbing at 10.10am through the High Street to Warehouse Road at 10.15am.

You may also want to watch:

Then they expect to be at Felsted High Street at 10.30am, The Compasses Littley Green at 11am, and then Great Saling Village Hall around 12noon for a break until 12.45pm.

They expect to be at Great Bardfield High Street at 1.40pm.

This is the eighth year of the tractor run and it is raising money for the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

Donate online via www.JustGiving.com using the search term Stebbing Tractor Run on the site.