Newly formed 1st Thaxted Rangers provide bunting, cakes and even a greetings card to cheer care home residents

What can you do to help your local care home when you can’t visit? This was the challenge facing the newly formed 1st Thaxted Rangers unit at one of their recent online video call meetings.

They decided the answer was to prepare everything residents would need for a great VE Day.

The Rangers, part of the Guiding community, set to work baking cakes, making bunting and designing a greetings card to send to every one of the 49 residents at Thaxted’s Humfrey Lodge care home.

The result was delicious things to eat and a colourful card for all. The menu included butterfly cakes, brownies, scones with home made jam, mini lemon cakes, cookies, mini pavlovas and sausage rolls.

Thaxted Rangers currently have six members who are aged 14 to 18, all of whom have moved on from Thaxted Guides. They would welcome new members and guiding experience is not necessary. To find out more email thaxtedguides@yahoo.co.uk