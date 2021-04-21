Published: 7:00 AM April 21, 2021

The rainbow in the woods created by 1st Thaxted Guides - Credit: 1st Thaxted Guides

Thaxted Guides celebrated their first “in person” meeting since last summer by making a 'rainbow' in the woods.

And one girl who came across it by chance then asked her mum if it had been made by fairies. The delighted mum reported back to the Guides on the sense of wonder they had created.

The rainbow sculpture is in a secret location in the woods outside Thaxted and was made using naturally found wood and coloured cottons.

Clare Birkbeck, a leader for 1st Thaxted Guides alongside colleague Andrea Jackson, said: "They loved it!

"The Guides enjoyed being together again and making something beautiful to share with anyone who finds it."

Clare said there has been recent research which shows that having the chance and space to play in woodland is beneficial and restorative to mental health for young people in their late childhood and early teenage years.

