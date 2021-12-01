News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

MHC Events Limited
Notice ID: 11057629

MHC Events Limited trading as MHC Events Limited of 7 Chalk Villas, Chelmsford Road, Leaden Roding, CM6 1QH is applying for a licence to use Warehouse 3, Newhouse Farm, Stortford Road, Leaden Roding CM6 1RE as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

