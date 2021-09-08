Rayne teddy bears risk 'life and limb' in parachute jump
- Credit: Supplied
Teddy bears in Rayne "risked life and limb" to raise money for the village church with a parachute jump.
Bears of all shapes and sizes parachuted from the top of All Saints Church tower on Sunday, September 5.
Every teddy taking part was awarded a medal of bravery for their exploits, and more than £700 was raised for the church's refurbishment fund.
Kay Fraser, one of the event's organisers, said: "Luckily, the weather was perfect.
"No teddies were hurt in the jump.
"We did, however, have a ParaTedic on hand in case of injury."
Prizes were awarded for the longest time in the air and the most innovative parachute, won by Bertie Aves.
Molly Christian's bear, Harry Kane, won the under-12s prize, while Emily Rushmere won in the 12-and-over category.
More information about the church, its history and future events is online at http://www.allsaintsrayne.org.uk/