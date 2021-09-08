News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Rayne teddy bears risk 'life and limb' in parachute jump

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 11:49 AM September 8, 2021   
A man holds up a Yoda (from Star Wars) cuddly toy atop All Saints Church, Rayne

"Fundraising for the church, I am" - Credit: Supplied

Teddy bears in Rayne "risked life and limb" to raise money for the village church with a parachute jump.

Bears of all shapes and sizes parachuted from the top of All Saints Church tower on Sunday, September 5.

Every teddy taking part was awarded a medal of bravery for their exploits, and more than £700 was raised for the church's refurbishment fund.

A bear floats in the air as it parachutes from the tower at All Saints Rayne, Essex

A ParaTedic was on the ground as the bears jumped, just in case - Credit: Supplied

Kay Fraser, one of the event's organisers, said: "Luckily, the weather was perfect.

"No teddies were hurt in the jump.

"We did, however, have a ParaTedic on hand in case of injury."

A crowd of people all watch aghast as teddy bears jump from the roof of All Saints Church, Rayne

A lot of people turned out to watch the brave bears - Credit: Supplied

Prizes were awarded for the longest time in the air and the most innovative parachute, won by Bertie Aves.

Molly Christian's bear, Harry Kane, won the under-12s prize, while Emily Rushmere won in the 12-and-over category.

More information about the church, its history and future events is online at http://www.allsaintsrayne.org.uk/

A man holds up a large cuddly toy dog in Rayne, Essex

The bears parachuted from the top of the church tower - Credit: Supplied


