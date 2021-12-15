Gallery
IN PICTURES: Takeley and Canfield celebrate the Christmas season
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Takeley and Little Canfield residents were treated to a carol concert and Christmas lights switch-on, on Monday (December 13).
The villages began their Christmas season with music, lights at the Christmas tree and a Santa's Grotto at the Barnardo's shop.
Victoria Milano, of Tesco Express Takeley, organised the event with her staff.
Victoria said: "It was really nice to see the community back as one again, with a really strong turnout.
"It was lovely to be a part of the event.
"We want to thank everybody who came out to see the lights and meet Santa."
Pupils from Takeley and Roseacres primary schools led the carol service.
Reverend Dr Colin Fairweather, who looks after the Takeley and Little Canfield churches, led prayers.
Father Christmas turned on the lights after sunset and welcomed children and families into his grotto, with help from Barnardo's volunteers.