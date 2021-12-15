News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
IN PICTURES: Takeley and Canfield celebrate the Christmas season

Will Durrant

Published: 9:18 AM December 15, 2021
Updated: 9:19 AM December 15, 2021
Father Christmas with Revd Dr Colin Fairweather

Santa Claus and Revd Dr Colin Fairweather wish residents a merry Christmas - Credit: Saffron Photo

Takeley and Little Canfield residents were treated to a carol concert and Christmas lights switch-on, on Monday (December 13).

The villages began their Christmas season with music, lights at the Christmas tree and a Santa's Grotto at the Barnardo's shop.

Two children meet Father Christmas in Takeley

Meeting Father Christmas at the Barnardo's Santa's Grotto in Takeley - Credit: Saffron Photo

Santa turns on the Christmas tree lights in Takeley and Little Canfield

Santa turns on the Christmas tree lights - Credit: Saffron Photo

Victoria Milano, of Tesco Express Takeley, organised the event with her staff.

Victoria said: "It was really nice to see the community back as one again, with a really strong turnout.

"It was lovely to be a part of the event.

"We want to thank everybody who came out to see the lights and meet Santa."

An adult and child have equally as much fun meeting Santa in Takeley

Meeting Father Christmas in the Barnardo's Santa's Grotto in Takeley - Credit: Saffron Photo

Father Christmas next to Revd Dr Colin Fairweather, who is leading a crowd in Christmas prayer

Reverend Dr Colin Fairweather (right) leads prayers at the parish event - Credit: Saffron Photo

Pupils from Takeley and Roseacres primary schools led the carol service.

Reverend Dr Colin Fairweather, who looks after the Takeley and Little Canfield churches, led prayers.

Father Christmas turned on the lights after sunset and welcomed children and families into his grotto, with help from Barnardo's volunteers.

Christmas
Dunmow News
Uttlesford News

