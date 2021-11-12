Video
Video: RSPCA rescues "totally stuck" kitten
- Credit: RSPCA
A "totally stuck" kitten has been rescued after getting its head trapped in a rat bait box.
Mishmash is now at Danaher Animal Home in Wethersfield for some rest, while the RSPCA searches for a new home for him.
A member of the public called out the RSPCA after spotting the semi- feral kitten's situation.
RSPCA Inspector Jason Finch cut the plastic box to free the kitten’s head.
Jason said: “This poor little kitten had managed to get himself totally stuck in this box.
“It was a tricky process trying to get him out of the box without causing him any more distress, but thankfully I managed to get him free.
You may also want to watch:
“I checked him over and despite his ordeal he was okay."
He added: “He’s the sweetest looking cat and has been named Mishmish."
Most Read
- 1 Chelmsford, Brentwood and Colchester schools most 'in-demand' in Essex
- 2 Nearly 100 homes proposed on greenfield land near Little Canfield
- 3 Tesco extension work has started in Great Dunmow
- 4 IN PICTURES: Great Dunmow's Armistice Day 2021
- 5 Chelmsford: Safety measures for roundabout signage after Thaxted man dies
- 6 Barnston group celebrates 100th anniversary
- 7 Kemi Badenoch MP's column: NHS appointments
- 8 Dunmow Town Team announces 2021 Christmas market
- 9 Tesco and Co-op recall food items over allergy concerns
- 10 Dinosaur themed park: plans are submitted
The RSPCA urges the use of humane deterrents for dealing with unwanted rats and mice, including removing food or other resources that attract them.