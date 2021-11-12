News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > Lifestyle

Video

Video: RSPCA rescues "totally stuck" kitten

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 4:04 PM November 12, 2021
Rescued cat being held in a towel

A rescued Mishmash - Credit: RSPCA

A "totally stuck" kitten has been rescued after getting its head trapped in a rat bait box.

Mishmash is now at Danaher Animal Home in Wethersfield for some rest, while the RSPCA searches for a new home for him.

A member of the public called out the RSPCA after spotting the semi- feral kitten's situation.

RSPCA Inspector Jason Finch cut the plastic box to free the kitten’s head.

Jason said: “This poor little kitten had managed to get himself totally stuck in this box.

The body and tail of a kitten whose head is stuck in a black rat bait box.

The kitten got his head stuck while exploring a rat bait box - Credit: RSPCA

The box that Mishmash the kitten got his head wedged into

The box that Mishmash the kitten got his head wedged into - Credit: RSPCA

“It was a tricky process trying to get him out of the box without causing him any more distress, but thankfully I managed to get him free.

You may also want to watch:

“I checked him over and despite his ordeal he was okay."

He added: “He’s the sweetest looking cat and has been named Mishmish."

Kitten at Danaher Animal Home, Wethersfield

Danaher Animal Home in Wethersfield is now looking for a new forever home for Mishmash the kitten - Credit: RSPCA

Most Read

  1. 1 Chelmsford, Brentwood and Colchester schools most 'in-demand' in Essex
  2. 2 Nearly 100 homes proposed on greenfield land near Little Canfield
  3. 3 Tesco extension work has started in Great Dunmow
  1. 4 IN PICTURES: Great Dunmow's Armistice Day 2021
  2. 5 Chelmsford: Safety measures for roundabout signage after Thaxted man dies
  3. 6 Barnston group celebrates 100th anniversary
  4. 7 Kemi Badenoch MP's column: NHS appointments
  5. 8 Dunmow Town Team announces 2021 Christmas market
  6. 9 Tesco and Co-op recall food items over allergy concerns
  7. 10 Dinosaur themed park: plans are submitted

The RSPCA urges the use of humane deterrents for dealing with unwanted rats and mice, including removing food or other resources that attract them.  




Pets
Pets Corner
Essex
Dunmow News
Braintree News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A sign: Essex Police, Uttlesford District Council

Essex Police

Police now in talks with CPS over 'issue' at Uttlesford council

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Violet Holden, the former landlady of The Star in Dunmow, who has died age 106

Obituary

Obituary: Former landlady of The Star pub in Dunmow, Violet Holden

Louise Dunderdale and Rev Tom Warmington

Logo Icon
Essex Police arrested a man on suspicion of a hate crime at Stansted Airport

Football

Man arrested as police investigate antisemitic chant on Stansted flight

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The crowd enjoying the 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display and bonfire at the Recreation Ground

Bonfire Night | Gallery

In pictures: Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display 2021

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon