Penguin-making competition winner 'pecks' up £50 prize

Martyn Phillips transformed his front garden into Lapland to 'peck' up first place in Rayne's penguin trail competition - Credit: Rayne PSA

The result of a 'penguin trail' competition has been decided - with just one vote in it!

Martyn Phillips won the top £50 prize in Rayne's winter penguin trail with a Lapland-themed design.

Ricky Clark earned himself a giant cuddly penguin after scooping second place.

With just one vote in it, Ricky Clark took second place in Rayne's winter penguin trail - Credit: Rayne PSA

Penguin-seekers paid for maps and went looking for window displays and garden features in Rayne, then voted for their favourites.

They raised £625.36 for the village's primary and nursery school.

Emma Wood, Rayne Parent-Staff Association vice-chair, said: "We are so incredibly grateful to the community for taking part.

"The penguins were so original.

"There were hundreds of maps sold and it was delightful to see happy smiling faces walking through the village."

Penguin 24 was a high scorer in the Rayne penguin trail - Credit: Rayne PSA

Move over snowmen! The penguins are in town - Credit: Rayne PSA

Rayne's penguin trail - Credit: Rayne PSA

A £100 prize draw was held when the event finished.

Emma added: "The winner of the draw was a pupil at the school.

"She was so delighted she danced round the room when her name was called!"