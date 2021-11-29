News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > Lifestyle

Gallery

Festive season begins at Great Dunmow's Christmas Market

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 11:16 AM November 29, 2021
Christmas jumpers on show and matching Santa hats at the Great Dunmow Christmas Market 2021, Essex

Christmas jumpers on show at the Great Dunmow Christmas Market - Credit: Will Durrant

Families and friends enjoyed a festive get-together at Great Dunmow's Christmas Market.

The Mayor of Great Dunmow praised the hundreds of shoppers who braved the rain in search of family entertainment, shopping, food and drink on Saturday (November 27).

 

A family with Santa's elf at the Great Dunmow Christmas Market, Essex

Meeting Santa's elf in Great Dunmow - Credit: Will Durrant

Dunmow Young Farmers volunteers in woolly and Santa hats at the Great Dunmow Christmas Market

Dunmow Young Farmers volunteers at the Great Dunmow Christmas Market - Credit: Will Durrant

The Mayor said: "It's wonderful to see so many people enjoying the market in Dunmow.

"We have got wintery weather, but visitors and stallholders have lined the streets to enjoy each others' company and support our shops and businesses."

Mayor of Great Dunmow Patrick Lavelle with Lindsay Gordon, Clive Emmett and Jake Maybe from the CVS Uttlesford

Mayor of Great Dunmow Patrick Lavelle with Council for Voluntary Service Uttlesford (CVSU) members - Lindsay Gordon, CEO Clive Emmett and Jake Maybe - Credit: Will Durrant

Four Rose Garden, Dunmow staff all ready for Christmas in their florist shop

The Rose Garden team all set for Christmas - Credit: Will Durrant

Santa's elf is all ready for Christmas in Great Dunmow, Essex

Santa's elf is all set for Christmas in Great Dunmow - Credit: Will Durrant

As well as the traditional market, musicians performed live in Market Place.

Santa and his elves visited The Saracen's Head, and the library hosted a Christmas Crafts event.

A little boy meets Mickey and Minnie Mouse at Great Dunmow Library, Essex at the 2021 Christmas Market

Meeting Mickey and Minnie Mouse at Great Dunmow Library - Credit: Will Durrant

A little girl and her mum at a Christmas Crafts event at Great Dunmow Library

Christmas Crafts at Great Dunmow Library - Credit: Will Durrant

Leyla Sullivan performing at the Great Dunmow Christmas Market 2021, Essex

Leyla Sullivan performing at Great Dunmow's Christmas Market - Credit: Will Durrant

The Great Dunmow Town Team organised this year's market.

Most Read

  1. 1 30 new homes proposed for Hatfield Broad Oak
  2. 2 Katie Price alleged assault: Suspect 'released under investigation'
  3. 3 Christmas festivities kick off in Great Dunmow
  1. 4 Calvin Harris, David Guetta and Fatboy Slim announced for Creamfields South Chelmsford 2022 line-up
  2. 5 Eight things we learned from the prime minister's briefing
  3. 6 Will there be a White Christmas in Essex this year?
  4. 7 Stansted Airport calls for residents' views on solar transformation plan
  5. 8 Pets' Corner: New meet and greet centre at Danaher now open
  6. 9 Man in hospital after Chelmsford Road collision
  7. 10 Dunmow Town Team announces 2021 Christmas market

Rachael Clark, of the Town Team, said: "This is such a lovely get-together, and the market has been a great opportunity to 'Enjoy Local' this winter.

"Let's keep it up to put Dunmow on the map!"

Rachael Clark, of Great Dunmow Town Team, with Mickey and Minnie Mouse at Great Dunmow Library

Rachael Clark, of Great Dunmow Town Team, with Mickey and Minnie Mouse at the Christmas Market - Credit: Will Durrant

A little girl holds a cuddly Christmas Tree toy in Great Dunmow, Essex

All set for Christmas in Great Dunmow! - Credit: Will Durrant

Three Essex Cosplayers in character throw their poses at the Great Dunmow Christmas Market, Essex

Essex Cosplayers at the Great Dunmow Christmas Market - Credit: Will Durrant

A man serenades passers by on a harmonica at the Great Dunmow Christmas Market, Essex

Great Dunmow Christmas Market, 2021 - Credit: Will Durrant

Bernie Taffs - dressed as a Flitch Trials simple folk - and June Milne at the 2021 Christmas Market in Great Dunmow, Essex

Bernie Taffs and June Milne of the Dunmow Flitch Trials committee at the Great Dunmow Christmas Market - Credit: Will Durrant

A little elf and a big helper at the Great Dunmow Christmas Market, Essex

A little elf at the Great Dunmow Christmas Market - Credit: Will Durrant

Alan and Dee from Chameleon Café on Great Dunmow in their new, expanded shop

Alan and Dee from Chameleon Café opened their new, bigger café just in time for the Great Dunmow Christmas Market - Credit: Will Durrant

A family show off bags of reindeer food at the Great Dunmow Christmas Market, Essex

Stocking up on reindeer food ready for Christmas Eve - Credit: Will Durrant

Taya Gardiner, 15, sings at the Great Dunmow, Essex Christmas Market 2021

Taya Gardiner, 15, at the Great Dunmow Christmas Market 2021 - Credit: Will Durrant

Mike from Charles and Mike Distilling shows off one of his bottles at the Great Dunmow Christmas Market, Essex

Mike from Charles and Mike Distilling shows off one of his bottles at the Great Dunmow Christmas Market - Credit: Will Durrant

Ted at The Rose Garden, Great Dunmow has drawn up a naughty and nice list for Christmas

Ted at The Rose Garden, Great Dunmow has drawn up a naughty and nice list for Christmas - Credit: Will Durrant

Christmas
Retail
Dunmow News
Great Dunmow News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

This year's Creamfields festival in Daresbury, Cheshire.

Music | Updated

'Massive' headliners set to be announced for Creamfields South

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
East of England Ambulance

East of England Ambulance Service

Two cyclists taken to hospital after Great Easton crash

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Chelmsford Magistrates' Court

Chelmsford Magistrates Court

Man, 24, accused of assaulting woman and stealing her bag in Braintree

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Great Dunmow Primary School's Year 6 tag rugby team show off their medals.

Rugby

Great Dunmow Primary School revel in rugby's return

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon