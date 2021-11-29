Gallery
Festive season begins at Great Dunmow's Christmas Market
- Credit: Will Durrant
Families and friends enjoyed a festive get-together at Great Dunmow's Christmas Market.
The Mayor of Great Dunmow praised the hundreds of shoppers who braved the rain in search of family entertainment, shopping, food and drink on Saturday (November 27).
The Mayor said: "It's wonderful to see so many people enjoying the market in Dunmow.
"We have got wintery weather, but visitors and stallholders have lined the streets to enjoy each others' company and support our shops and businesses."
As well as the traditional market, musicians performed live in Market Place.
Santa and his elves visited The Saracen's Head, and the library hosted a Christmas Crafts event.
The Great Dunmow Town Team organised this year's market.
Rachael Clark, of the Town Team, said: "This is such a lovely get-together, and the market has been a great opportunity to 'Enjoy Local' this winter.
"Let's keep it up to put Dunmow on the map!"