Gallery

Christmas jumpers on show at the Great Dunmow Christmas Market - Credit: Will Durrant

Families and friends enjoyed a festive get-together at Great Dunmow's Christmas Market.

The Mayor of Great Dunmow praised the hundreds of shoppers who braved the rain in search of family entertainment, shopping, food and drink on Saturday (November 27).

Meeting Santa's elf in Great Dunmow - Credit: Will Durrant

Dunmow Young Farmers volunteers at the Great Dunmow Christmas Market - Credit: Will Durrant

The Mayor said: "It's wonderful to see so many people enjoying the market in Dunmow.

"We have got wintery weather, but visitors and stallholders have lined the streets to enjoy each others' company and support our shops and businesses."

Mayor of Great Dunmow Patrick Lavelle with Council for Voluntary Service Uttlesford (CVSU) members - Lindsay Gordon, CEO Clive Emmett and Jake Maybe - Credit: Will Durrant

The Rose Garden team all set for Christmas - Credit: Will Durrant

Santa's elf is all set for Christmas in Great Dunmow - Credit: Will Durrant

As well as the traditional market, musicians performed live in Market Place.

Santa and his elves visited The Saracen's Head, and the library hosted a Christmas Crafts event.

Meeting Mickey and Minnie Mouse at Great Dunmow Library - Credit: Will Durrant

Christmas Crafts at Great Dunmow Library - Credit: Will Durrant

Leyla Sullivan performing at Great Dunmow's Christmas Market - Credit: Will Durrant

The Great Dunmow Town Team organised this year's market.

Rachael Clark, of the Town Team, said: "This is such a lovely get-together, and the market has been a great opportunity to 'Enjoy Local' this winter.

"Let's keep it up to put Dunmow on the map!"

Rachael Clark, of Great Dunmow Town Team, with Mickey and Minnie Mouse at the Christmas Market - Credit: Will Durrant

All set for Christmas in Great Dunmow! - Credit: Will Durrant

Essex Cosplayers at the Great Dunmow Christmas Market - Credit: Will Durrant

Great Dunmow Christmas Market, 2021 - Credit: Will Durrant

Bernie Taffs and June Milne of the Dunmow Flitch Trials committee at the Great Dunmow Christmas Market - Credit: Will Durrant

A little elf at the Great Dunmow Christmas Market - Credit: Will Durrant

Alan and Dee from Chameleon Café opened their new, bigger café just in time for the Great Dunmow Christmas Market - Credit: Will Durrant

Stocking up on reindeer food ready for Christmas Eve - Credit: Will Durrant

Taya Gardiner, 15, at the Great Dunmow Christmas Market 2021 - Credit: Will Durrant

Mike from Charles and Mike Distilling shows off one of his bottles at the Great Dunmow Christmas Market - Credit: Will Durrant