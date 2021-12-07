News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Bardfield cottage transformed into scrumptious-looking gingerbread house for Christmas

Will Durrant

Published: 12:03 PM December 7, 2021
Seven children in front of a well-decorated gingerbread house, complete with trees and snowmen, in Great Bardfield, Essex

A visit to Great Bardfield's gingerbread house - Credit: Kellie Forbes

A house in Great Bardfield has been transformed into a scrumptious gingerbread-themed winter wonderland.

To raise money for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), Kellie Forbes, her husband Scott, children Tayler and Cadia and friend David Palmer turned their cottage into a gingerbread house to make the season extra special.

A charity collection box is stationed opposite St Mary's Church in Great Bardfield.

A boy next to GIANT popcorn outside a house in Great Bardfield, Essex

The Great Bardfield gingerbread house - Credit: Kellie Forbes

The house features 10 giant gingerbread men, two snowmen, 12 giant lollies and sweets, popcorn and a hologram Santa Claus near the window.

Kellie said: "We started the creation in November and children in Bardfield have excitedly watched the new additions each week."

A VW campervan decorated with evergreen branches and presents in Great Bardfield, Essex

Away for the holidays - Credit: Kellie Forbes

Kellie, who runs activity camps in Great Dunmow with Scott, said EACH is a charity close to her heart.

She said: "We work with children so we know they have been through a really challenging time recently.

"We have decided to make this Christmas extra special."

Christmas
Charity News
Charity Fundraiser
Braintree News
Thaxted News

