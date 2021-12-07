Bardfield cottage transformed into scrumptious-looking gingerbread house for Christmas
- Credit: Kellie Forbes
A house in Great Bardfield has been transformed into a scrumptious gingerbread-themed winter wonderland.
To raise money for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), Kellie Forbes, her husband Scott, children Tayler and Cadia and friend David Palmer turned their cottage into a gingerbread house to make the season extra special.
A charity collection box is stationed opposite St Mary's Church in Great Bardfield.
The house features 10 giant gingerbread men, two snowmen, 12 giant lollies and sweets, popcorn and a hologram Santa Claus near the window.
Kellie said: "We started the creation in November and children in Bardfield have excitedly watched the new additions each week."
Kellie, who runs activity camps in Great Dunmow with Scott, said EACH is a charity close to her heart.
She said: "We work with children so we know they have been through a really challenging time recently.
"We have decided to make this Christmas extra special."
Most Read
- 1 First Sunday in December marked with Live Nativity in Great Dunmow
- 2 Olympic gold medallist Beth Shriever switches on Finchingfield's Christmas tree lights
- 3 Here are the new Covid travel rules which begin today
- 4 Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns
- 5 Braintree investment leads to questions about Witham
- 6 In pictures: Santa's sleigh is in the Dunmow district
- 7 Dunmow's Stables Hotel could become flats as business 'no longer viable'
- 8 Meet the cast of this year's special Harlow Playhouse pantomime Robin Hood
- 9 Essex drink driving figures revealed as police launch Christmas crackdown
- 10 'Massive' headliners set to be announced for Creamfields South Chelmsford 2022 line-up