Gallery
Free Dunmow fishing lessons a chance to get hands-on with nature
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Free fishing lessons for children proved to be a catch at the Doctor's Pond in Great Dunmow.
Great Dunmow Town Council ran its first free one-off fishing school on Sunday, August 8 to help bring families together and teach children about sustainability in Essex's aquatic environments.
There will be a second free fishing session on Sunday morning (August 15).
Town councillor Peter Noble, who helped set up the event, said fishing is a good skill which benefits Dunmow's community, wildlife and mental health.
Cllr Noble said: "Fishing at the Doctor's Pond was a great opportunity for mums, dads and kids to all come and do something together.
"Some of the children caught some really big fish.
"But this is first and foremost a lesson in environmental awareness. We need to teach children how to handle fish and Essex's waterways responsibly.
Most Read
- 1 Dunmow man sentenced after leading counterfeit coin operation
- 2 Progress on creating the new £14.7m Enterprise Centre
- 3 Horticultural summer show attracts over 150 entries
- 4 Essex A Level results 2021: students grades up
- 5 Free Dunmow fishing lessons a chance to get hands-on with nature
- 6 Mayor's column: What's on in delightful Dunmow
- 7 WATCH: Thaxted Morris Men dance together again
- 8 Dunmow return from long trip with the big W after dodging the rain
- 9 'It will be fantastic' - James Blunt looking forward to live show at Audley End in Essex
- 10 School thanks 'Super Trouper' Carol
"We need to care for all our residents - including the ones with feathers and scales."
Fishing is permitted at Doctor's Pond with a license, but Great Dunmow Town Council held an open event to introduce children to responsible fishing.
Cllr Noble said: "Angling is a friendly sport and there are ways to do it responsibly.
"It's important to take the lines home so as not to disturb wildlife where you're fishing.
"You should cut your fishing line to stop it from impacting wildlife near landfills.
"But more than just wildlife - fishing is great for your mental health.
"Children can take it up and become part of a really friendly community."
Cllr Noble thanked his friends Steve, Alex and Jamie, and the volunteers from various fishing clubs for helping to run the event.
Great Dunmow's town councillors have previously spoken out about the importance of giving residents resources to manage the area's aquatic and land environment themselves.
Councillor Danielle Frost warned that Great Dunmow is on the "frontline" of the climate crisis in July.
She said: "People love Dunmow's green spaces and environment.
"We want people the power to take ownership of where they live."