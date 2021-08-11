News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Free Dunmow fishing lessons a chance to get hands-on with nature

Will Durrant

Published: 7:00 AM August 11, 2021   
Back - A large number of people fish along the edge of Doctors Pond. Inset - A man with a big fish

Free fishing lessons for children at Great Dunmow's Doctor's Pond - Credit: Saffron Photo

Free fishing lessons for children proved to be a catch at the Doctor's Pond in Great Dunmow.

Great Dunmow Town Council ran its first free one-off fishing school on Sunday, August 8 to help bring families together and teach children about sustainability in Essex's aquatic environments.

There will be a second free fishing session on Sunday morning (August 15).

Town councillor Peter Noble, who helped set up the event, said fishing is a good skill which benefits Dunmow's community, wildlife and mental health.

In the main image, three people in rain macs are fishing in Doctors Pond, Dunmow.

Catching fish at Dunmow's Doctor's Pond - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

Cllr Noble said: "Fishing at the Doctor's Pond was a great opportunity for mums, dads and kids to all come and do something together.

"Some of the children caught some really big fish.

"But this is first and foremost a lesson in environmental awareness. We need to teach children how to handle fish and Essex's waterways responsibly.

"We need to care for all our residents - including the ones with feathers and scales."

A girl with a fishing rod next to the tutor who unhooks her catch from the rod in Great Dunmow, Essex.

A good catch at the Doctor's Pond fishing event in Great Dunmow - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

Three people fishing on the edge of Doctors Pond in Great Dunmow, Essex

Fishing for all the family - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

Fishing is permitted at Doctor's Pond with a license, but Great Dunmow Town Council held an open event to introduce children to responsible fishing.

Cllr Noble said: "Angling is a friendly sport and there are ways to do it responsibly. 

"It's important to take the lines home so as not to disturb wildlife where you're fishing.

"You should cut your fishing line to stop it from impacting wildlife near landfills. 

"But more than just wildlife - fishing is great for your mental health.

"Children can take it up and become part of a really friendly community."

Two people in the foreground - a man and a child - with a fishing rod at Great Dunmow's Doctors Pond, Essex

A family event: Fishing at Doctor's Pond in Great Dunmow - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

A boy holds a small fish by the side of Doctor's Pond in Great Dunmow, Essex

Doctor's Pond is home to fish great and small - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

A man and boy fish together at the youth fishing lessons at Doctors Pond, Great Dunmow

Going in for the next catch! - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

Cllr Noble thanked his friends Steve, Alex and Jamie, and the volunteers from various fishing clubs for helping to run the event.

Great Dunmow's town councillors have previously spoken out about the importance of giving residents resources to manage the area's aquatic and land environment themselves.

A woman and a boy grapple with a fishing rod at the Doctors Pond in Great Dunmow, Essex

Grappling for a catch of the day? - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

A large group of people line up on the edge of Doctors Pond in Great Dunmow, Essex - They are fishing

A fishing event at Great Dunmow's Doctor's Pond - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

A man shows a boy a very large fish which has been caught from Doctors Pond in Great Dunmow, Essexz

An impressive catch! - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

Councillor Danielle Frost warned that Great Dunmow is on the "frontline" of the climate crisis in July.

She said: "People love Dunmow's green spaces and environment.

"We want people the power to take ownership of where they live."

A man wearing a blue coat teaches a boy - holding a rod - how to fish at the Doctor's Pond, Great Dunmow

Fishing at the Doctor's Pond, Great Dunmow - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

Two people fishing on the edge of Doctors Pond in Great Dunmow, Essex

Fishing for the first time in Great Dunmow - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

Two people - a man and a boy - dressed in brightly coloured rain coats at the Doctor's Pond, Dunmow

Learning to fish at Great Dunmow's Doctor's Pond - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

Great Dunmow Town Council
Angling
Environment News
Dunmow News
Great Dunmow News
Uttlesford News

