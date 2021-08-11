Gallery

Published: 7:00 AM August 11, 2021

Free fishing lessons for children proved to be a catch at the Doctor's Pond in Great Dunmow.

Great Dunmow Town Council ran its first free one-off fishing school on Sunday, August 8 to help bring families together and teach children about sustainability in Essex's aquatic environments.

There will be a second free fishing session on Sunday morning (August 15).

Town councillor Peter Noble, who helped set up the event, said fishing is a good skill which benefits Dunmow's community, wildlife and mental health.

Catching fish at Dunmow's Doctor's Pond - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

Cllr Noble said: "Fishing at the Doctor's Pond was a great opportunity for mums, dads and kids to all come and do something together.

"Some of the children caught some really big fish.

"But this is first and foremost a lesson in environmental awareness. We need to teach children how to handle fish and Essex's waterways responsibly.

"We need to care for all our residents - including the ones with feathers and scales."

A good catch at the Doctor's Pond fishing event in Great Dunmow - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

Fishing for all the family - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

Fishing is permitted at Doctor's Pond with a license, but Great Dunmow Town Council held an open event to introduce children to responsible fishing.

Cllr Noble said: "Angling is a friendly sport and there are ways to do it responsibly.

"It's important to take the lines home so as not to disturb wildlife where you're fishing.

"You should cut your fishing line to stop it from impacting wildlife near landfills.

"But more than just wildlife - fishing is great for your mental health.

"Children can take it up and become part of a really friendly community."

A family event: Fishing at Doctor's Pond in Great Dunmow - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

Doctor's Pond is home to fish great and small - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

Going in for the next catch! - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

Cllr Noble thanked his friends Steve, Alex and Jamie, and the volunteers from various fishing clubs for helping to run the event.

Great Dunmow's town councillors have previously spoken out about the importance of giving residents resources to manage the area's aquatic and land environment themselves.

Grappling for a catch of the day? - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

A fishing event at Great Dunmow's Doctor's Pond - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

An impressive catch! - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

Councillor Danielle Frost warned that Great Dunmow is on the "frontline" of the climate crisis in July.

She said: "People love Dunmow's green spaces and environment.

"We want people the power to take ownership of where they live."

Fishing at the Doctor's Pond, Great Dunmow - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

Fishing for the first time in Great Dunmow - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo