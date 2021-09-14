News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Gallery

The first ever Flitch Green Fun Day in pictures

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 5:00 PM September 14, 2021   
Two images from the Flitch Green Fun Day 2021, Essex: Face painting and eagle handling

Flitch Green Fun Day 2021 - Credit: Archant/Saffron Photo

Flitch Green Fun Day was a "blast" and could become an annual event, its organisers have said.

Around 350 people descended on to Flitch Green for animal shows, food and drink, and fairground fun on Sunday (September 12).

More than £300 was raised for the Flitch Green Community Trust, an organisation which takes care of the hall and sports facilities in the parish, with more cash yet to be counted.

A child and adult hold an owl at the Flitch Green Fun Day 2021, Essex

An owl on show at the Flitch Green Fun Day 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

An adult man slides down a large green inflatable at the Flitch Green Fun Day 2021, Essex

You're never to old for fun in Flitch Green - Credit: Saffron Photo

Brooke, the Flitch Green Fun Day co-organiser, said: "We had a great turnout and it was so special to see all the kids having a blast!

"We would love to make this a yearly event."

Spirit of Wild animal experience shows paid a visit, and Reggie Rex made a special appearance.

Children square up to an animatronic dinosaur at Flitch Green Fun Day 2021

"We're not scared" at Flitch Green Fun Day 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Finn, age five, said he enjoyed the shows.

Finn said: "The best part of today was jumping with all my friends and seeing the big snake."

Children on a bouncy castle at the Flitch Green Fun Day 2021, Essex

Bouncing at the Flitch Green Fun Day 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

A golden eagle sits on a smiling man's hand at the Flitch Green Fun Day 2021

Morpheus the Golden Eagle at Flitch Green Fun Day 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

A girl holds a multicoloured bird on her arm at Flitch Green Fun Day 2021, Essex

Wild animal displays at Flitch Green Fun Day 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

A woman paints a butterfly on a little girl's face a the Flitch Green Fun Day 2021

Face painting at Flitch Green Fun Day 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

A family of five smile at the camera at the Flitch Green Fun Day 2021, Essex

Fun for all the family at the Flitch Green Fun Day 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

A man is served beer from a cream-coloured VW camper van - The Vdub Tavern in Flitch Green, Essex

Drinks in style from The Vdub Tavern at the Flitch Green Fun Day 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

A girl strokes and owl which sits on its perch at the Flitch Green Fun Day 2021, Essex

The Flitch Green Fun Day 2021 was a hoot! - Credit: Saffron Photo

A golden eagle, Morpheus, sits on a boy's hand at Flitch Green Fun Day 2021, Essex

Morpheus the Golden Eagle visits Flitch Green Fun Day 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

An animatronic dinosaur up close at the Flitch Green Fun Day 2021, Essex

Flitch Green Fun Day 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

A little girl on a large inflatable slide at the Flitch Green Fun Day 2021, Essex

On the slide at the Flitch Green Fun Day 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

A baby on a small slide at the Flitch Green Fun Day 2021, Essex

Flitch Green Fun Day 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

