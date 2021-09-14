Gallery

Published: 5:00 PM September 14, 2021

Flitch Green Fun Day was a "blast" and could become an annual event, its organisers have said.

Around 350 people descended on to Flitch Green for animal shows, food and drink, and fairground fun on Sunday (September 12).

More than £300 was raised for the Flitch Green Community Trust, an organisation which takes care of the hall and sports facilities in the parish, with more cash yet to be counted.

Brooke, the Flitch Green Fun Day co-organiser, said: "We had a great turnout and it was so special to see all the kids having a blast!

"We would love to make this a yearly event."

Spirit of Wild animal experience shows paid a visit, and Reggie Rex made a special appearance.

Finn, age five, said he enjoyed the shows.

Finn said: "The best part of today was jumping with all my friends and seeing the big snake."

