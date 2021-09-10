Gallery

Published: 7:00 AM September 10, 2021

Best in show. The winner of the 2021 Felsted fun dog show is Astrid - Credit: Saffron Photo

A fun dog show held in Felsted attracted a large number of entrants and has raised £1,550 for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

There were 16 categories ranging from waggiest tail to dog the judge would most like to take home.

For many entering the best fancy dress category, they had a costume for themselves as well as their dog.

First place winners from each category went into the final.

Best in show was Border Collie Astrid, aged five and a half.

Reserve best in show was Crackle, a three-year-old Norwich Terrier.

Three-year-old Crackle, a Norwich Terrier, is awarded Reserve Best in Show at Felsted fun dog show 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

A number of businesses supported the event, held on Felsted playing field, including Innocent Pet Company, Jollyes and Pet Corner.

Sarah Kill, the main organiser, hopes to hold another dog show next year.

Her mum Sheila, who booked in participants and their owners and handed out goody bags, said: "It was fantastic!"





Picture gallery

Best In Show: Astrid

Reserve best in show: Crackle

Fancy dress category entrants

Felsted fun dog show - dogs and their owners in costumes - Credit: Saffron Photo

A dog and owner in the fancy dress category of the Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

An elegant costume for both the pet and the owner at the Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

Showing their Staycation vibe. Two participants in the fancy dress section of Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

A dog dressed up for the Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

An entrant in the fancy dress section of Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

Fancy dress category entrants at Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

A fancy dress entrant in the Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo





Best trick category entrants

A dog showing off a trick with their owner, watched by the judge at Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

One of the entrants for Best Trick at Felsted fun dog show demonstrates their skill - Credit: Saffron Photo

A dog demonstrating a trick at Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

Demonstrating a dog trick at Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

Showing off a trick at Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo





Further photos from the day

All breeds and sizes of dogs got involved at Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

Having fun at Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

Participants at the Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

The judge with one of the entrants and their owner in the Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

Taking part in Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

Fun at Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

Fun at Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

A dog with the show judge and the owner at Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

A dog, a boy and the show judge at Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

A girl, her dog and the show judge at Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

Taking part in Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

Taking part in Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

A dog leaping into the air at Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

At Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

At Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

At Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo



