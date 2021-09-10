News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
In pictures: The 2021 Felsted fun dog show entrants and winners

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM September 10, 2021   
Felsted dog show winner Astrid, a Border Collie, Felsted, Essex

Best in show. The winner of the 2021 Felsted fun dog show is Astrid - Credit: Saffron Photo

A fun dog show held in Felsted attracted a large number of entrants and has raised £1,550 for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

There were 16 categories ranging from waggiest tail to dog the judge would most like to take home.

For many entering the best fancy dress category, they had a costume for themselves as well as their dog.

First place winners from each category went into the final.

Felsted dog show winner Astrid, a Border Collie, Felsted, Essex

Best in show. The winner of the 2021 Felsted fun dog show is Astrid - Credit: Saffron Photo

Best in show was Border Collie Astrid, aged five and a half.

Reserve best in show was Crackle, a three-year-old Norwich Terrier.

Three-year-old Crackle, a Norwich Terrier, is awarded Reserve Best in Show at Felsted fun dog show, Essex

Three-year-old Crackle, a Norwich Terrier, is awarded Reserve Best in Show at Felsted fun dog show 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

A number of businesses supported the event, held on Felsted playing field, including Innocent Pet Company, Jollyes and Pet Corner.

Sarah Kill, the main organiser, hopes to hold another dog show next year.

Her mum Sheila, who booked in participants and their owners and handed out goody bags, said: "It was fantastic!"


Picture gallery

Best In Show: Astrid

Felsted dog show winner Astrid, a Border Collie, Felsted, Essex

Best in show. The winner of the 2021 Felsted fun dog show is Astrid - Credit: Saffron Photo


Reserve best in show: Crackle

Three-year-old Crackle, a Norwich Terrier, is awarded Reserve Best in Show at Felsted fun dog show, Essex

Three-year-old Crackle, a Norwich Terrier, is awarded Reserve Best in Show at Felsted fun dog show 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo


Fancy dress category entrants

Two woman and a boy with dogs, fancy dress entrants in Felsted fun dog show, Essex

Felsted fun dog show - dogs and their owners in costumes - Credit: Saffron Photo

A woman in an elegant heritage pink dress and hat with ribbon, and dog dressed up, Felsted fun dog show, Essex

A dog and owner in the fancy dress category of the Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

Woman in large dress with matching hat from historical times, with dog also dressed smartly, Felsted, Essex

An elegant costume for both the pet and the owner at the Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

Two dogs dressed for a summer heat wave, a picnic blanket and scones, Felsted fun dog show, Essex

Showing their Staycation vibe. Two participants in the fancy dress section of Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

A dog dressed up for the Felsted fun dog show, Felsted, Essex

A dog dressed up for the Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

A girl and a dog, both wearing costume, for Felsted fun dog show, Essex

An entrant in the fancy dress section of Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

Fancy dress category entrants at Felsted fun dog show, Felsted, Essex

Fancy dress category entrants at Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

A woman with long hair is smiling and a dog dressed up for Felsted fun dog show, Felsted, Essex

A fancy dress entrant in the Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo


Best trick category entrants

A dog showing off a trick with their owner, watched by the judge at Felsted fun dog show, Essex

A dog showing off a trick with their owner, watched by the judge at Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

Dog with front two paws up at Felsted fun dog show, Essex

One of the entrants for Best Trick at Felsted fun dog show demonstrates their skill - Credit: Saffron Photo

Woman, dog on back with paws in air, Felsted fun dog show, Essex

A dog demonstrating a trick at Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

Demonstrating a dog trick at Felsted fun dog show, Essex

Demonstrating a dog trick at Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

Dog rolling on ground, feet up, exposed tummy at Felsted fun dog show, Essex

Showing off a trick at Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo


Further photos from the day

People and dogs standing on the grass, Felsted fun dog show, Essex

All breeds and sizes of dogs got involved at Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

Adults, children and dogs at Felsted fun dog show, Felsted, Essex

Having fun at Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

A girl, a man kneeling on the grass and holding a small white dog at Felsted fun dog show, Essex

Participants at the Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

The judge with one of the entrants and their owner in the Felsted fun dog show, Essex

The judge with one of the entrants and their owner in the Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

People with dogs on leads on a grass field, Felsted fun dog show, Essex

Taking part in Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

A young girl holding treats in her hand and a dog at Felsted fun dog show, Essex

Fun at Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

A woman holding a treat at arms length with a dog at Felsted fun dog show, Essex

Fun at Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

A dog with the show judge and the owner at Felsted fun dog show

A dog with the show judge and the owner at Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

A dog, a boy and the show judge at Felsted fun dog show, Essex

A dog, a boy and the show judge at Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

A girl, her dog and the show judge at Felsted fun dog show, Essex

A girl, her dog and the show judge at Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

The show judge, a dog and an owner at Felsted fun dog show, Essex

Taking part in Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

Show judge with a dog and an owner, Felsted fun dog show, Essex

Taking part in Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

A dog in the air possibly having jumped for a ball at Felsted fun dog show, Essex

A dog leaping into the air at Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

Show judge, child with a dog on lead, and another adult at Felsted fun dog show, Essex

At Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

Scene from Felsted fun dog show with dog on lead and owner, Essex

At Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo

A girl and a boy with a dog sitting between them, Felsted fun dog show, Essex

At Felsted fun dog show - Credit: Saffron Photo


