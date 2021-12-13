News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > Lifestyle

Christmas trees will be collected in January 2022

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 11:53 AM December 13, 2021
Stephen Hogben helping out with Farleigh's 2020 Christmas tree recycling, holding a Christmas tree, Essex

Archive: Stephen Hogben helping out with Farleigh's 2020 Christmas tree recycling - Credit: Farleigh Hospice

Farleigh Hospice will be collecting Christmas trees from doorsteps on January 7 to January 9, 2022 in return for a donation.

Volunteers will collect trees in Dunmow and mid Essex from postcodes CM0, CM1, CM2, CM3, CM4 9, CM6 3, CM7, CM77, CM8, CM9, CO5 9, CO6 1.

Register your tree before noon on Wednesday January 4 at https://just-helping.org.uk/register-tree/

The collected trees are turned into a fuel source for renewable energy and pathways materials.

Farleigh Hospice fundraising manager, Debbie de Boltz said: “Of the money raised from this scheme, 90% will go directly to Farleigh Hospice and the remaining 10% will be donated to other local charities via the Lions Club of Chelmsford.

"Referrals to Farleigh are set to rise even further in 2022, so we really to do need the help of our community to enable us to continue to care for those affected by life-limiting illness and bereavement.”


Most Read

  1. 1 Christmas bin collection changes in Uttlesford
  2. 2 Police officer dragged along Takeley road after pulling over motorcyclist
  3. 3 Stansted author AJ Campbell has written her third novel
  1. 4 Main road between Haverhill and Saffron Walden to shut for eight weeks
  2. 5 Meet the cast of this year's special Harlow Playhouse pantomime Robin Hood
  3. 6 'Massive' headliners set to be announced for Creamfields South Chelmsford 2022 line-up
  4. 7 Essex oak tree could be crowned Tree of the Year
  5. 8 Drive-in panto back at Duxford for the festive season
  6. 9 Parishes join forces to oppose 'unsustainable' housing idea near Hatfield Heath
  7. 10 Bardfield cottage transformed into scrumptious-looking gingerbread house for Christmas
Charity News
Great Dunmow News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Main - Santa Claus in his sleigh in Finchingfield, Essex; Inset - Tokyo 2020 BMX racing champion Beth Shriever

Christmas | Gallery

Finchingfield lit up in gold as Beth Shriever leads Christmas switch-on

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Children in nativity costume at Christmas in Great Dunmow, Essex

Christmas | Gallery

IN PICTURES: Live Nativity marks first December Sunday in Great Dunmow

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Travellers have moved onto the car park of a former Lidl store in Norwich .Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The sign and clock tower of The Stables Hotel, part of The Star Inn complex in Great Dunmow, Essex

Planning and Development

Dunmow's Stables Hotel could become flats as business 'no longer viable'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon