Farleigh Hospice will be collecting Christmas trees from doorsteps on January 7 to January 9, 2022 in return for a donation.

Volunteers will collect trees in Dunmow and mid Essex from postcodes CM0, CM1, CM2, CM3, CM4 9, CM6 3, CM7, CM77, CM8, CM9, CO5 9, CO6 1.

Register your tree before noon on Wednesday January 4 at https://just-helping.org.uk/register-tree/

The collected trees are turned into a fuel source for renewable energy and pathways materials.

Farleigh Hospice fundraising manager, Debbie de Boltz said: “Of the money raised from this scheme, 90% will go directly to Farleigh Hospice and the remaining 10% will be donated to other local charities via the Lions Club of Chelmsford.

"Referrals to Farleigh are set to rise even further in 2022, so we really to do need the help of our community to enable us to continue to care for those affected by life-limiting illness and bereavement.”



