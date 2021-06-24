News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Bicycle trip will travel the length of UK

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM June 24, 2021   
Rebecca Jordan of Great Bardfield and Helena Graham of Great Dunmow on one of their training rides

Rebecca Jordan of Great Bardfield and Helena Graham of Great Dunmow on one of their training rides

Two friends are setting off today (Thursday June 24) to cycle the length of the UK - from Land's End to John O'Groats.

Helena Graham of Great Dunmow and friend Rebecca Jordan of Great Bardfield will cover around 1,000 miles in two weeks to mark their 60th birthdays.

They are raising money for Farleigh Hospice in memory of Rebecca's aunt Angela Howard of Great Saling, who died in September 2020.

Helena said: "Farleigh Hospice have had their funding badly hit by the Covid crisis.

"They were not taking people in during the lockdown so they sent nurses out and they had a 24/7 phoneline. We did the caring but they gave back-up support."

Helena said that Angela - known as Angie to friends - was very much missed.

Angie used to write plays, and her work was broadcast on radio. She was also involved in amateur dramatics.

Support them through the JustGiving website at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rebecca-jordan17

